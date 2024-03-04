Nissan Australia Ignites e-POWER Campaign With New Visual Identity Via TBWA\Melbourne & Nissan United

Nissan Australia has unveiled a national 360° campaign celebrating its innovative e-POWER technology alongside a refreshed visual identity for the brand. Nissan United — part of TBWA — is the agency behind the work, which marks an exciting new chapter in the automotive brand’s history.

The campaign was designed to demonstrate the benefits of Nissan’s unique e-POWER technology, “Driven by electric. Fuelled by petrol. So, you’ll never need to plug in to recharge”.

The integrated campaign launching today is heroed by the 30” TVC. The storyline unfolds against the backdrop of rugged Australian terrain, with the X-TRAIL e-POWER in a playful chase with a futuristic, battery-charged droid. Viewers will see the X-TRAIL e-POWER cruising effortlessly, across vast distances of the Australian landscape, without needing to plug in (unlike the droid). With a focus on captivating Aussie audiences, the spot features local talent rounded out with a rendition of Sweet Disposition by Australia’s own Temper Trap.

The campaign is the first to reveal Nissan Australia’s revitalised visual identity, which has been designed to inject more excitement and distinctiveness into the automotive brand. It will be rolled out across OOH, social and digital platforms.

“It’s a thrilling time for Nissan Australia with the advertising launch of e-POWER alongside our existing comprehensive product line-up. This exciting new campaign and reinvigorated visual identity engineers a bolder and braver direction for Nissan in Australia and, along with our Dealer partners, we very much look forward to bringing it to life throughout the coming months,” said Sriram Padmanabhan, director of marketing, Nissan.

“The driving experience of the e-POWER really is something special. So much so, we kick-started the whole process by briefing the creative team in the vehicle. It’s quiet and smooth, so we had to find a disruptive way to tell Nissan’s e-POWER story,” said Sarah Cajelot, general manager, Nissan United.

The media strategy, which was delivered by Nissan United, sees the campaign running in Australia across TV, Cinema, OLV, Social, anamorphic OOH and digital, as well as via content creators, first-to-market sponsored partnership with carsales and Urban List, and a sponsored AR partnership with Meta.

CREDITS

Client Nissan Australia

TBWA\Melbourne

Chief Creative Officer: Paul Reardon

Senior Creative: Scott Canning

Senior Creative: Siobhan Fitzgerald

Senior Producer: Melina Flood

Nissan United

General Manager: Sarah Cajelot

Precision Marketing & Media Lead: Tony McKay

Revolver Director: Dani Pearce

Managing Director / Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie

Executive Producer / Partner: Pip Smart Producer: Sarah Nichols

Director of Photography: Germain McMicking

Arc Edit

Executive Producer: Daniel Fry Producer: Jess Ryan Editor: Lucas Baynes Heckler Head of VFX: Tom Corbett

EP: Steven Marolho

Head of Production: Amy Jarman

Flame Online: Julian Ford

3D Artists: Maud Chapuis, Rachael Tedesco, Dusan Marjanovic, Philip Wang, Patricio Ducaud, John Trudgian, Nick Kaloterakis

Compositor: Ran Xie

Colourist: Fergus Rotherham

Rumble Studios Executive Producer: Michael Gie Engineer: Cam Milne Level Two Music Music Supervisor: Karl Richer Music Supervisor: Mel