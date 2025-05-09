Nine’s Total Audio Sales Boss Ashley Earnshaw Exits Role

Nine today announced that Ashley Earnshaw, who has served as director of sales – total audio since 2021, is stepping down.

During his tenure as a key commercial leader within Nine’s audio division, Earnshaw has been instrumental in guiding Nine’s audio team through a period of positive evolution and growth.

“My time at Nine has been a truly valuable experience, and I’m incredibly proud of what the Total Audio team has accomplished as the audio landscape has continued its rapid digital transformation,” said Earnshaw.

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided the time is right to pursue new professional opportunities. While it’s a tough decision to leave a business that is primed for growth, I’m also excited by the prospect of applying my skills and experience in new areas to drive value.

“I’m fully committed to ensuring a smooth and effective handover and will be working closely with the team in the coming months as they transition to the new operational framework. I’m grateful for the professional relationships and friendships I’ve built here and extend my best wishes to Nine Radio Managing Director, Tom Malone, chief sales officer Matt James, and all my colleagues at Nine.”

“Ash has provided steady and effective leadership to our Total Audio sales division during a time of considerable change. His dedication to the business and his team has been clear, and we appreciate his commitment to supporting a seamless transition to a new structure,” said Tom Malone, managing director – Nine Radio.

Earnshaw will remain with Nine to the end of June to facilitate a smooth transition to the new operating model for the Total Audio sales team. The process for identifying his successor is currently underway, and further details will be communicated in due course.