Nine’s Gold Logie-Nominated Andy Lee Tests What It Takes To Reach Olympic Gold

Every four years, the greatest athletes in the world come together to compete against each other. But because they are all great, to our eyes, their brilliance is hard to grasp. Enter an entirely average person, who is physically bland and unaccomplished, attempting a range of sports to perfectly demonstrate just how brilliant Olympians really are.

Andy Lee is the Comparison Man.

The 2024 Gold Logie nominee will take up the challenge of the everyday man trying to match the feats of Olympians.

The eight two-minute-long episodes, voice covered by renowned commentator Gerard Whateley, will feature throughout the 9Network’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 from this weekend. The episodes will see Andy taking on archery, 100 metre hurdles, 100 metre sprint, hammer throw, 10-metre dive, 100-metre butterfly and artistic swimming – and if there’s one thing Andy is a champion at, it is giving it a crack.

“These athletes are so bloody good!” said Andy, “They really deserve an average, bland, unremarkable human to demonstrate that. Here I am.”