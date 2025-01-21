Nine & Swimming Australia Ink Multi-Year, Multi-Platform Media Rights & Sponsorship Deal Beyond Brisbane Olympics

Nine and Swimming Australia have announced a landmark 10-year multi-platform media rights and sponsorship agreement through to 2034.

In swimming’s most wide-ranging broadcast deal to date, Aussie sports fans will have free access to more swimming action than ever before with Nine securing the nation’s most-watched Olympic and Paralympic sport across all platforms including the 9Network and 9Now for the next decade.

Nine’s coverage will come to life across streaming, broadcast, publishing and audio for the annual Swimming Australia calendar that includes the Australian Swimming Trials for the Olympics and Paralympics plus the Australian Short Course Championships, Australian Age Championships and Australian Open Championships.

The comprehensive agreement will ensure race meets featuring Australia’s most successful Olympic team The Dolphins will be available in every household nationally, cementing Nine as the home of swimming.

Nine’s coverage of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Swimming Trials saw an audience of 5.7 million tune in and the network’s swimming coverage of the Games provided the most watched moments of the Olympics and Paralympics. Looking ahead, viewers can watch elite international racing on Nine including the Pan Pacs in 2026 and 2030.

“Nine is proud to provide Swimming Australia with an unrivalled multimedia platform to showcase its sport and success for the next 10 years. Sport is part of our DNA at Nine and this partnership ensures Swimming Australia has the backing and support of Nine as we head towards Brisbane 2032 and beyond,” said Nine acting CEO Matt Stanton.

“The Dolphins have provided some of the most iconic moments in Australian sporting history. This inspiring team of fighters and superstars continues to deliver time and time again on the global stage. This deal lays the platform for Wide World of Sports to showcase the many fiercely competitive race meets, allow viewers to follow the progress of our big name athletes, and bring to the forefront the rising stars of swimming who will be our future Olympic champions all the way to Brisbane 2032,” said Nine’s director of sport Brent Williams.

“This landmark agreement with Nine is a pivotal moment for our sport. It brings unprecedented exposure to our national teams and to the next generation of athletes that will be household names by LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032,” said Rob Woodhouse, CEO of Swimming Australia.

“We are always looking to enhance fan accessibility and ensure the visibility of our Dolphins inspires all Australians to swim, to improve their own wellbeing and to be part of our swimming community. This is a great win for fans old and new of swimming, and for the Dolphins, with such incredible access to the sport we love”.

“This new partnership with Nine presents an incredible opportunity for our sport. We are grateful for the support and confidence Nine has shown in swimming and look forward to continuing this relationship and expanding the influence and benefits of our great sport,” said Jodie Hawkins, EGM commercial at Swimming Australia.

“This relationship has been pivotal in delivering high-quality events to our fans and our ongoing collaboration will be crucial as we navigate future opportunities, setting a platform for the sport to build its profile and cement itself as one of Australia’s iconic and most loved sports”.

“We would also like to thank Sport Five for their support in the development of this exciting partnership”.