Nine Reveals Plans For 2024 Paris Olympics Including 24-Hour Coverage

To mark exactly one year until the Opening Ceremony of Paris 2024, Nine has today revealed it’s streaming plans for next year’s Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

The centrepiece of the Olympics broadcast will see 24-hour-a-day action across Nine’s television free-to-air assets, streaming on 9Now and live and on demand on Stan.

Featuring two dedicated Olympic channels on Channel 9 and 9Gem, produced by the Wide World of Sports team and hosted by top global broadcast talent, the channels will screen in high definition and be filled with Olympic content 24 hours a day.

9Now will run 40 individual channels live and on-demand in high definition ensuring Australians do not miss a second of any event featuring an Australian, and will also feature an extensive curation of VOD highlights and full replays.

Utilising the award-winning journalism of 9News, Today, A Current Affair and 60 Minutes, there will be unrivalled broadcast news coverage from Paris and back in Australia, including the Today show broadcasting live from the streets of Paris.

As Australians wake up, they will instantly be updated on any action that occurred overnight, with bulletins and wrap-ups leading coverage across Nine’s assets that will continue throughout the day and into prime time live action.

Viewers will wake up to comprehensive 9Now morning updates, with daily highlights that sum up all the action that occurred overnight.

Nine’s market-leading audio assets – 2GB, 3AW, 4BC and 6PR – will take the Olympics into a new era, with a three-fold approach into how Australians consume Paris 2024. No matter where listeners are they will be able to receive premium coverage, whether it be on linear, digital streaming or podcast.

Featuring outside broadcasts from Paris, exclusive live audio coverage of events, special Olympic editions of Wide World of Sports radio and a raft of podcasts to be announced, Australia’s leading talk network will tap into listeners’ love of talking about the Olympics and sharing their joy.

Nine’s Paralympic Games coverage will see at least 14 hours a day of free to air coverage with content also streamed on 9Now and Stan, as well as utilising Nine’s radio and publishing assets.

Building on Nine’s broadcast of the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be Nine’s publishing brands, The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Australian Financial Review, nine.com.au, WWOS.com.au and the Pedestrian Group.

The coverage is expected to reach as many as 16 million readers.

The Herald, Age and Financial Review will undertake 24 hour coverage featuring daily national blogs, exclusive access to vision, newsletters, analysis and a large reporting team, the road to Paris will see special edition magazines and inserts celebrating the best of what Paris 2024 has to offer.

Stan will complete Nine’s coverage bringing every minute of the Olympics 24/7, live and on demand with its own team of hosts and experts. Featuring an exclusive, dedicated 24 hour Olympics news channel, every minute of the Olympics action live, and a full on demand offering consisting of highlights, minis and full replays, Australians won’t miss a minute of the action, all screened in 4K UltraHD.

With a commitment to help promote the Olympic movement, Nine’s unrivalled cross-platform coverage will ensure Paris 2024 will be the most inspiring ever for the next generation of Olympians and Olympic fans heading into Brisbane 2032.

Nine’s chief strategy officer and managing director, Olympics and Paralympics, Matt Stanton, said: “Wide World of Sports has continually revolutionised sports coverage, and with our Paris 2024 coverage on all of Nine’s platforms, Australian viewers will receive world class 24 hour coverage like never before. We look forward to showcasing the best of humanity and the inspirational feats of the Olympians as they strive for glory a year from today.”

Nine’s chief sales officer, Michael Stephenson, said: “The Olympic and Paralympic rights that Nine has across TV, streaming, audio and digital – coupled with our ability to leverage our publishing assets – has created a marketing platform for brands with unrivalled scale. There is no other media company that can cover the Olympics like Nine. On September 6 at our annual Upfront presentation we will share all of the opportunities that exist for brands across our entire suite of assets. I can’t wait!”