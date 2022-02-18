Nine Quickly Pulls Jaws From Last Night’s Programming After Sydney Fatal Shark Attack

Nine has smartly and swiftly pulled the shark horror movie Jaws from its programming, in light of the deathly and tragic shark attack in Sydney yesterday.

Yesterday’s news cycle was eclipsed by the very sad and shocking news that a 35-year old British man, Simon Nellist was killed in a shark attack in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.

It was the first time someone has died from a shark attack in Sydney in sixty years. The footage of Nellist being killed by the shark also made its way online and has since gone viral. It’s harrowing and confronting.

However, unfortunately for Nine, it had planned to air the horror classic shark film Jaws later that night at 7.30 pm on 9Go! Not exactly good timing.

Luckily, the Network smartly pulled it from it’s programming before it aired and replaced it with the action film xXx – that had no sharks featured in the plot.

However, you have to give Nine credit here. Yesterday was a very hectic news day and it’s easy for preplanned things to slip through the cracks but Nine was on top of its game and managed to stop a major kerfuffle from unfolding.

Bravo!