Nine Narrows Down The List Of Contenders To Take Over From Grimshaw

According to reports, Nine is getting closer to finding a replacement for Tracy Grimshaw and has narrowed it down to three front-runners.

Nine has had the hard task of replacing Grimshaw after she announced she’s stepping away from A Current Affair.

Grimshaw has hosted the iconic news show for almost two decades. She’s the one known for busting dodgy tradies and getting to the bottom of feuding neighbour dramas. Basically, the woman is the face of petty Australian culture.

Naturally, the announcement was followed by rumours swirling about who could replace the iconic Grimshaw.

Everyone from Brooke Booney to 10’s Sarah Harris has been mentioned. Even Karl Stefanovic has been considered a contender.

However, The Daily Telegraph has reported that Sarah Albo, Deb Knight and Alison Langdon are the top three contenders.

Albo, of course, is a very popular 60 Minutes reporter, so a transition to A Current Affair isn’t a considerable shake-up. Quite honestly, it seems like a natural next step.

Knight, of course, is on 2GB, and she already hosts the weekend slot of A Current Affair. So, she’s already synonymous with the brand making for an easy transition.

Meanwhile, Langdon is currently doing Today with Karl Stefanovic and has won over the morning show crowd. So, she clearly has what it takes to become beloved.

Although here at B&T, we’d still bet a little bit of money on Harris. She’s been steering the Studio 10 ship for years and is known for being likable but straightforward.

Plus, her appointment could generate some buzz.