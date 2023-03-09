Nine Launches Internship Program For 2023

Nine have launched their internship program for 2023, focussing on content producers, social media and Podcasting.

This will be the fourth round of the internship program since its launch in 2022. It’s designed to discover the next generation of radio professionals, provide them with invaluable hands-on experience and a comprehensive understanding of what it’s like to work within a leading radio and audio business, with support from some of the best talent in the industry.

Importantly, the six-week internships are paid, and will be offered at each station: Sydney’s 2GB, Melbourne’s 3AW, Brisbane’s 4BC and 6PR in Perth.

During the program, interns are provided with hands-on training in radio production, broadcasting, journalism and social media. Successful applicants will work alongside the Digital Audio teams, learning how to drive audiences through engaging social media content and even get exposure to the 9Podcasts team, creating entertaining content for listeners.

Tom Malone, Managing Director of Nine Radio, said: “We’ve seen applications increase by more than 50 percent since the first round in 2022 and the quality keeps getting better.”

“To date, 82 percent of our interns have gained employment with our stations after completing the course, in roles such as producer, journalist or panel operator, and I’m so excited to see a new generation of talent continue to come up through the ranks, from a range of different backgrounds.”

This is the first of three internship rounds that will run in 2023. Applications close on 28 March, with successful applicants commencing in mid-April.