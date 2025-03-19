Nine Announces Major Restructuring Of Data, Product & Technology Functions

As part of its ongoing commitment to delivering world-class technology and product solutions, Nine has announced a significant restructuring of its Data, Product, and Technology functions. To drive innovation and create greater impact, two key divisions have been created: Consumer and Enterprise.

The Consumer Division will focus on delivering world-class products across Streaming and Publishing, while the Enterprise Division will focus on data leadership and developing solutions to support Nine’s broader business goals.

In line with this new structure, Nine is pleased to announce the appointment of two key leaders to newly created roles. Lewis Evans has been named chief product and technology officer, Consumer. Evans, currently director of product, streaming, brings extensive experience leading 9Now through major consumer events such the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. His leadership and innovative mindset will play a pivotal role in advancing Nine’s Streaming and Publishing capabilities.

Nine’s current chief data officer, Suzie Cardwell has been appointed to the expanded role of chief data, product, and technology officer, Enterprise. Cardwell has been instrumental in driving cutting-edge data solutions and will continue to lead the charge in developing technology that powers Nine’s commercial, cloud, and advertising platforms.

“This restructure marks a key moment in Nine’s digital transformation. By strategically aligning our teams to dedicated Consumer and Enterprise divisions, we’re ensuring that we solidify our leadership in the digital space – delivering exceptional experiences for our customers, while building and strengthening the robust technology and data infrastructure that drives our business forward,” said Nine’s chief digital officer, Alex Parsons.

“I’m incredibly excited for Lewis and Suzie as they step into their new roles. Both are incredibly talented leaders with a track record of success. Lewis has been a driving force behind 9Now’s growth, and Suzie’s leadership in data and technology has been integral to our digital strategy. I’m confident they will lead their teams to even greater achievements in these key areas.”

The structural changes within Nine’s digital function, which take effect immediately, will support the ongoing transformation and the continued delivery of exceptional technology experiences.