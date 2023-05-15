Nike Puts A Wrecking Ball Through A Bus All In The Name Of Women’s Football

Nike is promoting women’s football in the US ahead of the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July by crushing a large team bus with a wrecking ball shaped like a football.

Called “This is our beautiful game”, the ad is the work of Nike’s fabled creative agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland.

The premise of the ad is to highlight the skill and power of the women’s game and plays on the footballing term ‘parking the bus’ which is a negative coaching term for playing a boring, defensive style of play by parking lots of players in the defensive zone to stop the opposition from scoring.

The minute-long work starts with the disclaimer: “The following was performed by professional athletes. No one was harmed except boring, defensive and ugly soccer.”

Enjoy it for the soccer flair or simply for watching a bus get the beejezzers knocked out it.