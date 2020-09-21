Nike Profiles Local Melbourne Youth Soccer Club In New Film Series
“Football should be for free. And the Fitzroy Lions are making sure kids play for free.” That’s the mission of Abdulmalik Abdurahman, the founder of Fitzroy Lions SC, a youth soccer club in Melbourne, Australia.
Abdurahman and his soccer club the Fitzroy Lions are the focus of Nike’s new docu-series From the Grounds Up, which showcases the transformative power of sport by profiling the inspiring yet rarely told stories of local community sports heroes around the globe. The latest film in the series, created by Sydney video production agency We Know Video and directed by Madeline Kelly, focuses on Abdurahman and his determined young soccer players who have fast become a unifying force of positivity and inclusivity in their community.
With a shared goal to provide access to sport for girls and boys, Nike has partnered with the Lions since the start of their 2018 season.
“At the moment, there aren’t really that many Muslim girls who are playing, so I feel like Fitzroy Lions has opened a good opportunity,” says Ridwan, one of the players of Fitzroy Lions Soccer Club.
The club provides Ridwan and her teammates an opportunity to come together through sport. “When I first played in a game and we scored, seeing all the girls cheering — that was one of the best feelings ever.”
Filmed last December in Fitzroy and the Carlton public housing estate, the docu-film was shot with an intimate lens, using an authentic storytelling approach to capture the inspiring personal stories of both Abdurahman and his young players, along with the mission of the club itself – to make soccer accessible for all kids in the community, while providing them with a sense of belonging and positive opportunities through sport.
Please login with linkedin to commentNike
Latest News
Woolworths’ Cartology Brings New Digital Screens To Dan Murphy’s Stores
It's not like you needed it, but with new digital signage there's now even more reason to visit your local Dan Murphy's.
TikTok Launches First Local Brand Campaign Via Akcelo
TikTok isn't just for eight-year-old girls obsessed by pink unicorns says the brand's first-ever Australian campaign.
Apple Exposes Snooping Apps In Latest iPhone Update
Privacy continues to be the buzzword for the big tech giants. For the rest of us it's pandemic, pangolin and face-mask.
Toluna Snares Sej Patel As New Head Of Business For Australia And New Zealand
Customer intelligence platform Toluna has appointed consumer intelligence veteran Sej Patel to the role of Head of Business for Australia and New Zealand. With over 20 years’ experience in consumer intelligence and data analytics, Patel will be responsible for continuing to drive Toluna’s rapid growth across both Australia and New Zealand. Having kickstarted his career in the […]
GroupM Agencies Partner With Adgile Media To Deliver Real-Time TV Measurement
GroupM take delivery of real-time TV measurement capabilities. But not before first scrunching the bubble-wrap covering.
Juliette Taylor Joins creativeXpeople
CeativeXpeople kinda sounds like a hip-hop troupe that didn't make it past round one of a TV talent show, but it's not.
Journalist Files Harassment Complaint Against YouTuber Friendlyjordies
It's a fine line between a prank & trip to the local magistrates court. As YouTuber Jordan Shanks is about to discover.
The Works Creates Giant Black $wan To Launch Containers For Change In WA
The Works has made a giant swan out of plastic bottles, which should burn for months if it accidentally caught fire.
Sunday TV Wrap: The ABC’s Murdoch Family Doco Pulls 548,000
As there'd been no injunctions or defamation threats, last night's Murdoch family doco was always destined to be lame.
Ricci Meldrum Named TBWA\Melbourne Managing Director
Not even being able to leave the house proving absolutely no impediment to TBWA\Melbourne announcing new MD today.
“Duty Of Care” TV Networks Warned Over The Psychological Damage Of Reality TV Shows
Report shows that people who appear on reality TV shows are often unhinged. The only reason we watch, really.
“We Are Here To Stay!” TikTok Avoids US Ban
Xi Jinping adds extra layer of Grecian 2000 to imposing hair helmet, as western imperialist dogs fail to ban TikTok.
Crunching The Numbers: The Data Skills That Matter For Marketers
New ADMA research finds modern marketing is so much more than drinking seven bottles of pinot at a boozy client lunch.
Tonic Health Media Rebrands To Tonic Media Network
With any rebrand you can play it safe or go bonkers crazy. You'd have to say Tonic's gone for the safe option with this.
“Hurtful & Untrue!” Miranda Devine Tweets Apology Ahead Of Quaden Bayles Defamation
Miranda Devine joins Daniel Andrews, Arthur Fonzarelli & Cher's 'If I Could Turn Back Time' in rare apology admission.
“Vulgar & Depraved!” Naked Adults Appear On Kids’ TV Show To Promote Body Positivity
B&T does warn this article contains various droopy, dangly & saggy bits. Think nudist-camp-meets-SBS-late-night-movie.
Eyewear Retailer Oscar Wylee Fined $3.5 Million For Falsifying Charity Claims
The ACCC fines eyewear retailer Oscar Wylee an eyewatering $3.5 million. You'd have to say it didn't see that coming.
72andSunny Sydney Wins Sendle’s Creative
There's a staff rendition of "grey skies are going to clear up, put on a happy face" over at 72andSunny with latest win.
Mumbrella Bows To Industry Pressure & Switches Off Comments
B&T now left with few options to be anonymously trolled by total deadshits following cessation of Mumbrella commentary.
Visit Victoria Launches “Click For Vic” Via SIRAP
First large piece of campaign work that SIRAP have created for Visit Victoria (TVC, outdoor, print)
Madame Tussauds Launches Sydney TikTok Challenge
Madame Tussauds is a wonderful place to admire lifelike wax dummies. Or, most programmatic conferences.
Australian Formula 1 Sensation Daniel Ricciardo Joins Optus In Fresh Partnership
Daniel Ricciardo is the undisputed nice-guy of Australian sport. Although Adam Gilchrist could possibly dispute that.
Bankwest Unveils New Logo And Brand Identity Via WPP’s UNION
Bankwest unveils new brand identity that sadly doesn't say the Banking Royal Commission sent most of our board to gaol.
Lady Gaga Sings Her Way Through Glorious New Valentino Perfume Ad
There are no bigger Gaga fans than the B&T office. As was evident by our editor's hairbush rendition of this earlier.
“I Don’t Like That”: Trump Questions Proposed TikTok-Oracle Partnership
Consider this: if Trump were to lose the election, where will journalists get their daily dose of madness from?
80s Crooner Michael Bolton Sings Of His Love Of Mac & Cheese In Oddball New Spot
Were you slightly scarred by your parent's album collection when you were a kid? Bring back the repressed memories here.
Heinz Kicks Goals With Collingwood Partnership
Heinz has teamed-up with the most hated sporting club in the country. Yes, someone in marketing thought this had legs.
Aussie & Kiwi Icons Revisit Childhood In Nostalgic LEGO Super Mario Collab
It's often said there's no pain quite like treading on LEGO. Still, B&T's recent staff firewalk put pay to that idea.
2020’s Defining Moment? Pensioner Mistakes Slushie Machine For Hand Sanitiser!
Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any stranger, it just keeps jumping up and surprising you, doesn't it?
Thursday TV Wrap: Bachelor & Gogglebox Enjoy A Bump, But Nine Gets Gold
Yet again, B&T's condensed 122 hours of last night's TV into a two-minute read. It's very similar to the Hadron Collider