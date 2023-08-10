Nike Celebrates The Matildas & Young Aussie Female Athletes In New Work By Conscious Minds

Nike has released its new brand film “Here We Go: The Next Generation of Sport” via indie creative agency Conscious Minds.

The film celebrates young women and girls redefining sport on their terms. The film showcases the Matildas’ celebration song as the soundtrack and an invitation to all young Australians to re-imagine what it means to be victorious and to celebrate their victories fearlessly.

The short film features the next generation of female Aussie athletes, including skateboarder Chloe Covell, track athlete Ivy Boothroyd, surfing and golf phenomenon Sierra Kerr, Young Matildas footballer Indiana Dos Santos and a crew of dancers from the Bangarra Youth Program. It captures the young athletes as they re-imagine what victory can look like for the future of sport.

As part of Nike’s commitment to champion the future of sport by making meaningful investments, the athletes have all been signed and are now part of the expanding Nike family. Global skateboard star and Nike athlete Chloe Covell said, “I fell in love with skateboarding when watching skate comps on TV. Being able to see female role models succeeding at the sport I love pushed me to keep progressing. I hope through this film I can help inspire girls of all ages to pursue their dreams.”

Andy Keith, senior marketing director at Nike Pacific added, “We’re so excited to launch our latest brand anthem to showcase Nike’s commitment to not just growing women’s sport, but helping build a better game with more investment, access, and progress.

“In sport, it is important to show female athletes celebrating powerfully and without fear. With this film we want to show what is possible, eliminate fear of judgement, and ultimately accelerate the future of sport on and off the pitch.

“From this huge global moment happening in Australia right now, all the way through to 2032, sport in Australia has exciting momentum to maximise. We believe this is only the beginning for the next generation of sport in Australia.”

Following their success on the world stage, the Matildas have shared their win song across social media, with the powerful impact of the team celebrating their own achievements fearlessly reverberating across generations. As a subtle, but important nod to the next generation of athletes, the Matildas victory song was re-recorded with the young players from Whittlesea Ranges FC, the winning chant and high energy beat helps celebrate different moments and acts as a catalyst for a new meaning of victory.

Katrina Gorry, Matildas midfielder, said, “As a female athlete and a mum, I know firsthand the power women have, to change the game and make a mark for the next generation. I love being part of a team that is paving the way for the future; a future we are building not only for my daughter but for female athletes around the world.”

This anthem will land on Nike global channels bringing the inspirational optimism of Australian youth to the world, and extended into youth-focused digital channels, as well as on broadcast and digital TV, OOH media, and audio only channels such as Spotify and Radio.

Cam DeArmond, founder & CEO of Conscious Minds added, “While we have been working with Nike for over a decade, this project specifically has been a creation of passion and vision for CM as we are deeply committed to helping brands reach emerging generations (like Gen Z & A).

“Together with Nike, we couldn’t be prouder of this message, the athletes, the story, and the invitation that this campaign has assembled – we believe that these generations have much to contribute to the world of sport.”

