Nike Celebrates Erling Haaland’s Record-Breaking Scoring With “Northern Lights” Over Manchester, Via Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has smashed the English Premier League’s goalscoring record, banging in a remarkable 35 goals in his 32 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.

To celebrate Haaland’s rapacious appetite for the onion bag, Nike flooded the sky above Manchester with a homage to the Aurora Borealis.

Using hologram technology, Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, Nike’s agency, projected the “Aurora of Haaland” across the clouds.

“Outside the historic National Football Museum in Manchester, we recreated the Aurora Borealis. For real. Using an interactive outdoor light show, with smoke, lasers, projections and innovative Hologauze,” said the agency.

The activation projected pictures of Haaland volleying a presumably goal-bound ball, sitting in his famous meditation goal celebration and the Nike logo into the sky.

It’s also handy that Nike manufactures Manchester City and Norway’s kit, Haaland’s boots and the Premier League’s match ball.