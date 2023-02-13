Nightjar Wins Australian Tourism Data Warehouse, Appoints Design Director

Sydney independent experience design company, Nightjar, has been appointed to handle the Australian Tourism Data Warehouse following a three-way competitive pitch.

Together with this new business win, Nightjar also announced the appointment of Sam Turner as design director.

The Australian Tourism Data Warehouse (ATDW) is Australia’s national platform for digital tourism marketing. Established in 2001, the platform hosts over 50,000 tourism profiles with information from local tourism operators, expanding their online exposure, bookings and marketing – bringing Australia to the world.

L-R: Ahmed Meer, Bonnie MacTavish, Christine Sultana & Sam Turner

Nightjar has been tasked with rebranding the ATDW, signifying the next step in the company’s evolution.

The aim is to reposition the company (and its platform) as a national tourism B2B service that is more aligned with ATDW’s values and future technology services. This will include renaming of the platform, a new brand strategy and identity, and the application across their various channels and product.

The new work will launch nationally in June 2023.

Jan Hutton, CEO of ATDW said of the appointment: “It was important that our selected partner had a strong strategic offering and a digital-first focus, and Nightjar demonstrated their expertise in these areas from the beginning. We have been consistently impressed with them throughout the pitch process and we’re looking forward to seeing them flex their creative muscles in creating a new brand identity for our tech service. Personally, I’m really pleased this project is in such safe hands.”

With this account gain and other recent wins, Nightjar has expanded the team with Turner’s appointment. Before joining Nightjar he spent seven years as design director at MAUD, and prior to this was a designer with Deus Ex Machina.

Turner’s skillset is unique in that he’s both a designer and full-stack developer. His role will include overseeing all Nightjar’s creative output, from brand identity, UI design and product design, to its translation into the digital realm. He will join the SLT team – Christine Sultana (managing director), Bonnie MacTavish (head of experience strategy), and Ahmed Meer (head of innovation).

Ahmed Meer said: “Sam brings a wealth of brand and digital experience to the team. His infectious energy and drive for delivering world class design and code perfectly positions him to elevate Nightjar to new heights and deliver groundbreaking work for our client’s businesses.”

Turner said: “With an exceptional team of designers, developers and strategists under the one-roof, Nightjar presents an exciting opportunity to create truly digital-first brands and experiences. Nightjar strives to create ambitious work that break the status quo, and as a designer and developer, my experience has taught me that businesses that deeply understand the symbiosis of design and technology are best positioned to deliver to this standard. Joining the team was really a no-brainer,” Sam added.

Nightjar was recently shortlisted for Awwwards Studio of the Year – the only Australian studio to be nominated, plus two nominations for Awwwards ecommerce sites of the year for their work on Armadillo and Sonoma Baking Company.