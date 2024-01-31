Nielsen: Harvey Norman Once Again Australia’s Top Ad Spender, As 2023’s Top 20 Revealed

Retail giant Harvey Norman topped the list, cementing its place as the nation’s biggest advertiser, followed by Woolworths and McDonald’s, respectively.

Tesltra was the highest spending telco, coming in at number 8, while Sportsbet was the highest spending gambling service, with 16th place on the list.

Uber made its Top 20 debut, placing 19th, while Toyota was the highest spending auto brand of 2023, coming in at number 14.

Nielsen Ad Intel’s Australia commercial lead, Rose Lopreiato, said: “The Ad Intel spend data for 2023 is pretty telling – marketers aren’t just relying on advertising, they’re its biggest champions. They know it’s still the best and most economical way of forging lasting connections between brands and consumers. Top-tier data, like that provided by Nielsen Ad Intel, is crucial if you want to get the edge on your competition.”