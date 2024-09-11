Nicole Smart & Lucy Morgan Among Experts To Lead Next Boomtown Masterclass

A trio of leading Australian female marketing experts is set to offer their insights on the value of regional media advertising as part of the next Boomtown Masterclass.

The November Masterclass will feature an expert panel of senior women in media, including Lucy Formosa Morgan, managing director for marketing agency Magna Global, Nicole Smart, general manager – Group Media for Woolworths Group, and Cath Brands, chief marketing & innovation officer for software platform, Flintfox International.

Registrations are now open for the spring Masterclass, which will be held online on Thursday, 21 November from 10 am AEDT.

The Masterclass is the latest in the highly successful education series offered by the Boomtown collective, which represents the 9.8 million people living in regional Australia.

The panel, to be moderated by The Ideas Business founder, Wade Kingsley will focus on how brands can harness Boomtown to reach regional Australians, along with why agencies should be including regional media campaigns in their annual media budgets.

“There is significant momentum in Boomtown. Brand and agency uptake of regional advertising platforms continues to increase, in-line with the growing Boomtown audience and brand campaign successes,” said Boomtown marketing lead, Leanne Glamuzina.

“Our education program is a critical part of the growth of Boomtown. Our quarterly masterclasses play an important role in educating marketing and media professionals on the power of regional media campaigns. Participants have the opportunity to hear directly from marketing experts on their experience with Boomtown and why it’s become a non-negotiable in their advertising strategies.

“Our November Masterclass is set to feature a powerhouse trio – three women who have a wealth of marketing experience. Their insights on the regional advertising landscape and results that can be achieved for brands will be incredibly valuable for any agency or advertisers considering a Boomtown campaign”.

The November Masterclass is the latest session in Boomtown’s Masterclass series, designed to explore the opportunities in regional advertising. Since its 2020 inception, the masterclasses have trained more than 2,000 Australian advertising and media professionals on the benefits of Boomtown advertising.

Boomtown is now home to a third of the Australian population. Regional markets have continued to grow post-pandemic, with thousands of metro residents swapping the city for regional living, citing cost-of-living and lifestyle benefits.

It recently announced it had claimed a 17.6 per cent share of the national advertising dollar in FY24.