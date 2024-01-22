Nick Henderson Joins Magnite From GroupM

Magnite has announced the appointment of Nick Henderson to the newly created role of lead, revenue solutions for New Zealand.

Working with managing director for ANZ, Yael Milbank, Henderson will work closely with premium publishers to uphold Magnite’s market reputation and maximise local opportunities. He will also focus on building key relationships with demand partners and agency decision-makers, while exploring new growth opportunities to further strengthen Magnite’s presence in the region.

“We are thrilled to have Nick on board. His extensive programmatic knowledge and experience working agency-side will be instrumental in our unwavering commitment to deliver results for our valued clients. I’m looking forward to the positive impact he will bring in his role by fostering partnerships that will fortify and drive our business forward in the region,” Milbank said.

Nick brings a wealth of experience to Magnite, having spent over nine years with GroupM. In his most recent GroupM role as Solutions Architect, Nick was responsible for consulting on strategic projects across digital investment, technology and innovation for a number of key clients.

“I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to join the Magnite team in this exciting new role. New Zealand is such a unique and innovative market and I’m looking forward to actively contributing to Magnite’s continued success here. I’m very optimistic about the next evolution of the NZ marketplace and I can’t wait to get stuck into the work with our premium publishers and demand partners,” said Henderson.