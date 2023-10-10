Icon Agency’s Niall Hughes Quits For Thrive PR

Icon Agency’s Niall Hughes Quits For Thrive PR
    Award-winning AUNZ independent agency, thrive pr + Communications has appointed Niall Hughes (pictured above) as business director, Sydney, to build on the agency’s client portfolio and drive integration across its PR, digital and content offerings.

    In the pivotal role, Hughes will lead the Sydney team alongside director of content, digital and social, Alex Robinson, while working in the agency’s recently formed national Executive Leadership Team.

    Hughes brings a wealth of international experience and a track record of leadership in PR and communications agencies across the UK and Australia. In addition to his 15-plus years in the industry, Hughes is a PRIA NSW council member and last year was named the PRIA’s Golden Target Awards: PR Professional of the Year (Silver). He is also a mentor with Assisterhood, Australia’s leading not-for-profit mentorship program for underrepresented communications professionals.

    “I’ve long admired Thrive for its ability to deliver impactful, strategic campaigns for industry-leading clients across sectors,” said Hughes. “The ability to work with such an accomplished and high-performing team, under the direction of inspiring leaders, made Thrive a perfect fit for my next step in the comms industry.”

    As business director, Sydney, Hughes will be based at Thrive PR’s headquarters in Sydney and will play a crucial role in expanding the Thrive client portfolio, strengthening existing partnerships and driving best practice. His deep industry knowledge and expertise in leading teams to deliver strategic campaigns that create real-world outcomes for clients will be instrumental in shaping the future direction of the company.

    “We are thrilled to welcome Niall to the Thrive PR family,” said Clare Basire, executive director of Thrive PR. “His extensive experience and strategic vision align perfectly with our goals for growth and integration. This alignment will enhance Thrive’s unified and cohesive approach to delivering impactful, award winning work for clients. We look forward to the impact he will make in Sydney and across our network.”

    Niall Hughes’ appointment as business director, Sydney, is a testament to Thrive PR’s commitment to nurturing top talent and advancing its position as an industry leader. His arrival marks a new chapter for the agency, which, in recent months, has seen eight new lifestyle, entertainment, finance and corporate comms accounts added to its growing portfolio.




