Nexxen Joins VOZ Streaming

Nexxen DSP has become the latest DSP partner for OzTAM’s VOZ Streaming.

OzTAM said it strengthens VOZ Streaming’s position as the “ultimate solution” for “efficient and effective” programmatic BVOD trading.

Following a successful trial, Nexxen DSP is now ready for trading on VOZ Streaming, joining existing partners Xandr and The Trade Desk. Together, these ad tech partnerships cover the majority of programmatic trading in Australian agencies, making VOZ Streaming an essential service for advertisers looking to maximise their BVOD campaigns.

Since its launch in November 2024, VOZ Streaming has been transforming BVOD programmatic trading by offering a seamless, multi-broadcaster solution that aggregates inventory across Australia’s FTA broadcasters. It provides advertisers with the ability to de-duplicate BVOD reach & frequency measurement and allows advertisers to find new audiences by revealing incremental BVOD audiences to broadcast TV for the first time.

This innovation reveals untapped BVOD audiences that were previously unavailable, giving advertisers the ability to expand their reach and connect with viewers who were outside their traditional broadcast strategies. VOZ Streaming also enables advertisers to optimise frequency while delivering a superior viewing experience for audiences through frequency capping, limiting how often a viewer sees the same ad when watching content.

Following the launch of VOZ Streaming, several key advancements have already been delivered – minimising waste and driving greater efficiencies in trading. The upcoming additional integration of DSP Google DV360 will further expand VOZ Streaming’s reach, making seamless programmatic trading even more accessible.

OzTAM CEO, Karen Halligan, said “We are excited to welcome Nexxen to VOZ Streaming, marking a key milestone in VOZ Streaming’s expansion as we continue to deliver on our roadmap, gain market adoption and implement new advancements in the programmatic BVOD landscape. Nexxen’s significant reach, particularly with independent media agencies, combined with our existing partnerships, continues to solidify VOZ Streaming as the go-to service for programmatic BVOD trading.”

“We look forward to bringing more scalable and precision-driven solutions to advertisers across Australia through our partnership with OzTAM,” said Janice Chan, VP, platform and client services, APAC at Nexxen. “We’ve long been committed to providing advertisers with the tools they need to seamlessly plan, activate and measure TV across channels, and our integration with VOZ Streaming marks a significant step in enhancing our flexible TV solutions – empowering our clients and partners to drive results in the fast-converging TV landscape.”

Nexxen’s involvement in VOZ Streaming signals continued momentum towards market adoption, with the integration of Google DV360 as an additional DSP platform, first-party data matching through OzTAM’s privacy-first data clean rooms in partnership with Snowflake, and the addition of SBS On Demand all coming soon.