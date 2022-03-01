Nextmedia Acquires Two Leading Print & Digital Publications

Nextmedia Acquires Two Leading Print & Digital Publications
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
Media group, nextmedia has purchased print and digital brands Healthy Food Guide and My Everyday Wellbeing from NZ based publisher Healthy Life Media Ltd.

Healthy Food Guide magazine was launched in New Zealand and Australia in 2005 and, from 2012, nextmedia has published the Australian edition under license. Workplace wellbeing platform, My Everyday Wellbeing was originally launched in 2018 and rebranded in 2021.

Both brands provided readers with science-backed information on how to live a healthier life.

Healthyfood.com currently has paid digital subscribers from 35 countries and My Everyday Wellbeing has multiple corporates subscribed to its product which promotes health and wellbeing to employees.

“We have worked with Healthy Food Guide for many years, so know the brand well,” said nextmedia managing director, Arek Widawski.

“Now, with healthyfood.com also under our publishing umbrella, we will be able to offer a much more complex platform to our readers.

“We think My Everyday Wellbeing is a perfect product for the times, we have big plans for the growth of these brands both domestically and internationally”.

Managing director of Healthy Life Media and founder of both brands, Phil Ryan added, “We are truly excited to see a global publisher take these two brands on their next phase of growth.

“Several years ago, we reset the NZ business to being 100 per cent digital and have been growing ever since, nextmedia are now poised to accelerate this growth.

“It has been a pleasure to work with so many fine people on these brands and I wish to sincerely thank all those involved over the years.”

