Next&Co Wins Telehealth Provider Doctors On Demand’s Media

Independent media agency Next&Co has been appointed to manage the out-of-home, digital video, audio and programmatic media for telehealth provider, Doctors on Demand following a competitive pitch.

Doctors on Demand is a leader in innovation in Australia healthcare, by providing access to trusted and quality healthcare through video consults twenty four hours a day, every day.

Patients can be treated by Australian-registered GPs and request repeat prescriptions, medical certificates and referrals. Doctors on Demand also connects its patients with a range of specialist services for sleep, pathology, fertility and smoking cessation.

Next&Co co-founder, John Vlasakakis said the agency was excited to begin building awareness, and influence conversions, for online telehealth appointments with its newest client.

“The pandemic was a real kick starter for the telehealth industry and that trend is certainly continuing. Doctors on Demand delivers crucial virtual healthcare services and has become an important part of the medical mix for so many Australians,” he said.

“We have worked in the healthcare sector for more than fifteen years now and it’s an area where our clients truly thrive. There is also that feel-good factor, knowing that the work we are doing is driving positive outcomes for people’s health and easing the burden on our healthcare system across the country.”

Doctors on Demand, head of marketing, Leeann Ellison, said: “Considering Next&Co’s healthcare credentials, working with them was the right choice for us. We are looking forward to seeing how they elevate our brand positioning to the next level as Australians continue to seek out alternative avenues to support their health.”

The appointment is effective immediately.