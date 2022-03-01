Newsrooms & Independent Journalists To Receive $5 million From Facebook’s Australian News Fund

Newsrooms & Independent Journalists To Receive $5 million From Facebook’s Australian News Fund
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Multimedia gear, virtual news desks and even bushfire protection suits are among the latest tools of the trade to be awarded to Australian journalists and small news organisations striving to rekindle public interest journalism and accelerate their digital transition.

As part of the Facebook Australian News Fund, Meta and The Walkley Foundation are today delighted to announce $5 million in funding for 54 news organisations and independent journalists across Australia as part of a $15 million, three-year investment into the most promising public interest journalism and digital newsroom projects. The program prioritises applicants with digital publications in regional areas and those who cater more directly for Indigenous communities, women and other under-served audiences.

Funding from the Facebook Australian News Fund is split into the $2.5 million Public Interest Journalism Fund and the $2.5 million Newsroom Sustainability Fund, which will support newsrooms and journalists to create public interest journalism, to harness the power of technology to engage their audiences and to build sustainable news businesses.

The Public Interest Journalism Fund offers funding of up to $120,000 to small, regional publishers and independent journalists to fund news projects of public interest value and to encourage media diversity. The Newsroom Sustainability Fund offers funding of up to $250,000 for regional newsrooms and digital-first publications for innovative and revenue-generating projects, such as subscription products, digital technology and broadcast studio equipment.

Funding will go directly towards a range of innovative projects, including news apps that aggregate content from radio and local newspapers, membership models where subscribers inform the editorial agenda, and hyperlocal community news forums.

Regional journalism is in a well-documented state of flux and is facing unprecedented funding challenges, which the Covid-19 pandemic has magnified. More than 227 print or digital news mastheads have either closed or reduced services since January 2019, according to the Public Interest Journalism Initiative’s Australian Newsroom Mapping Project. Some 155 of these were the result of a contraction in a rural or regional area. As a result 33 local government areas, or six per cent of Australia’s total municipalities, are now without a local print or digital news outlet.1

The CEO of the Walkley Foundation, Shona Martyn (main photo), said the impact of the Facebook Australian News Fund on Australian journalism will be profound. “Money is going directly to the projects across Australia that our judges considered the most worthy during a rigorous arms-length assessment process,“ she said.

“We received a total of 169 applications in this round. During the stringent judging process, budgets proposed by the applicants were analysed line-by-line. By offering partial funding to some projects, we ended up funding more applicants than originally envisaged. The two judging panels were looking for real need, creativity and detailed plans that could be guaranteed to deliver. The diversity of the successful applicants and the spread of awards across Australia is both encouraging and inspiring.”

“This week’s devastating floods in Queensland and northern New South Wales illustrate the importance of having a strong on-the-ground media presence in regional locations who have an intimate understanding of the area and its people,” Martyn added.

“As part of our investment in Australian news, we wanted to ensure that smaller, regional, rural and digital newsrooms were supported,” said Andrew Hunter, News Partnerships Lead for Meta Australia. “Funds are going directly towards public interest journalism as well as projects to help newsrooms grow and diversify revenue streams. We think it’s essential that these newsrooms are economically sustainable so they can continue to tell the stories of their communities.”

The Walkley Foundation independently managed the judging process of the Facebook Australian News Fund and engaged a panel of media experts to choose the most credible and compelling projects.
Of the 169 applications that were received, 67 per cent came from news organisations or freelance journalists based in and/or serving audiences in a regional area. Among the 54 successful projects, the same percentage were either regionally based or serving audiences outside a capital city. The progress of the recipients’ programs will be monitored over the coming year.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Facebook Facebook Australian News Fund Meta The Walkley Foundation

Latest News

“Representation Is Crucial At Every Point Of Action!” Deni Todorovic On Authentic Allyship
  • Media

“Representation Is Crucial At Every Point Of Action!” Deni Todorovic On Authentic Allyship

Deni Todorovič is a non-binary fashion stylist, creator and activist taking the industry by a stylish storm.  In the media industry, Deni has worked as a style editor at Cosmopolitan Magazine for seven years. From there, Deni has worked as a freelance stylist, full-time content creator and creative director and has built an empire, carving out a […]

Jellysmack Expands ANZ Team With New Appointments
  • Advertising

Jellysmack Expands ANZ Team With New Appointments

Global creator company Jellysmack today announced two new appointments to its Australia and New Zealand team as the company grows its content creator stable to 24 and expands into Catalog Licensing.

Maccas Gives Back To Its Customers, Announces Loyalty Program
  • Campaigns

Maccas Gives Back To Its Customers, Announces Loyalty Program

Former McDonald’s CEO and rampant expansionist, Ray Kroc, once said, “The more you give of yourself, the more you receive,” as though eerily predicting the future. McDonalds Australia has today announced its launching of a national loyalty program, MyMacca’s Rewards, following successful trials in South Australia last year. As reported by news.com.au, the fast food […]

SMI Data: January Ad Spends Up 15.4% YOY
  • Media

SMI Data: January Ad Spends Up 15.4% YOY

Australia’s media agency market has started the new 2022 year with a bang, lifting the value of ad revenue in January by 15.4 per cent year-on-year to now be 5.1 per cent above the pre-COVID January 2019 total. And that result has further strengthened the record figures already being seen across this financial year with […]

Reddit Introduces A Discover Tab To Preempt User’s Wants & Desires
  • Media
  • Technology

Reddit Introduces A Discover Tab To Preempt User’s Wants & Desires

Reddit is always looking for ways to help people find more communities and make it easier to discover new content. Part of this is listening to feedback and acting on it to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone. Redditors expressed they want an easier way to explore current and new interests, so today, we […]

‘Pinterest Presents’ Ads Summit Is Back To Show You How It’s Different On Pinterest
  • Advertising
  • Media
  • Partner Content

‘Pinterest Presents’ Ads Summit Is Back To Show You How It’s Different On Pinterest

It’s back and it’s different! Pinterest is hosting its second annual advertiser summit on March 10th at 10 am AEDT to take you behind the curtain of what’s to come on the platform this year and how Pinterest is building a different kind of online platform. Under the theme, ‘It’s different here,’ you’ll hear about […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Nextmedia Acquires Two Leading Print & Digital Publications
  • Media

Nextmedia Acquires Two Leading Print & Digital Publications

Media group, nextmedia has purchased print and digital brands Healthy Food Guide and My Everyday Wellbeing from NZ based publisher Healthy Life Media Ltd. Healthy Food Guide magazine was launched in New Zealand and Australia in 2005 and, from 2012, nextmedia has published the Australian edition under license. Workplace wellbeing platform, My Everyday Wellbeing was […]

Momentum & Wollondilly Shire Council Team Up To Revive Injured Tourism Sector
  • Advertising
  • Media

Momentum & Wollondilly Shire Council Team Up To Revive Injured Tourism Sector

Wollondilly Shire Council has appointed Momentum Australia to develop strategy and creative work to drive tourism to the region, following a competitive pitch. After the impacts of devastating bushfires in 2019 then Covid in 2020-2021, Wollondilly Shire Council is on a mission to increase awareness and visitation to help provide economic relief to local businesses. […]