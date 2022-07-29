News Corp’s Delicious Set To Name Nation’s Top 100 Restaurants

News Corp Australia’s delicious.100 returns this weekend with delicious. and the company’s state-based mastheads coming together to deliver the most-trusted and highest reaching guide to eating out.

A national panel of reviewers will curate four definitive lists of the most delicious 100 restaurants in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, providing consumers with a comprehensive guide to eating out in each state.

Tomorrow, Saturday, July 30, Sydney Weekend in The Saturday Telegraph, VWeekend in the Herald Sun, QWeekend in The Courier Mail and SAWeekend in The Advertiserwill feature the 51-100 best restaurants in each state. The following week, consumers will be able to find out their state’s top 50, and who will be crowned number one in 2022, on Saturday, August 6.

Led by national restaurant editor, Erina Starkey, reviews are carried out by a team of experienced, knowledgeable and credible voices in the food and drinks industry. This includes Melissa Leong, Anooska Tucker-Evans, Jess Galletly, Joanna Savill, Kara Monssen, Kate Gibbs, Kendall Hill, Larissa Dubecki, Lyndey Milan, Magdalena Roze, Matty Hirsch, Max Brearley, Shannon Harley, Simon Wilkinson and Sonya Gellert.

News Corp Australia’s editorial director of premium food and travel Kerrie McCallum said consumers were hungry to know where to eat now.

“It’s no secret that the last two years have been tough on producers and restaurants. But the hospitality industry has not been discouraged, and we are on a mission to find and share the most delicious restaurants in 2022.

“Eating out has been in the DNA of Australians for decades, which is why the delicious.100 returns this year; to celebrate everything Australians love about the country’s unique dining scene and encourage consumers to eat out and reconnect with family and friends.”

Starkey said: “Our team of dedicated reviewers has spent the past 12 months dining at all the hot new tables in town, and revisiting many old favourites, to bring consumers the country’s most delicious restaurants on a plate.

“Since our last guide in 2019, we have seen a boom in openings. You’ll find new names and locations we’ve never featured before. We’ve even brought forward our publication date, so consumers don’t have to wait any longer to go out and try them all.

“This year has brought challenges for many, which is why we’ve paid special attention to value, along with the food, drinks, ambience, service and setting. We hope our guide will help people find the perfect place for their next meal out, so they can be safe in the knowledge their money will be well spent.”

All reviews are written following a paid visit to the venue and include the full experience – from food, to the atmosphere, value, drinks, service and sustainability.

To complement the campaign, readers are invited to vote for a People’s Choice Award in each state via an online voting mechanism, once the full list is published. Voting goes live on August 6.

The October issue of delicious. – on-sale September 22 – will include a flip cover celebrating the delicious 100. It will feature the top five restaurants across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia and bonus insight into dining trends across Australia, linking to the full list and more restaurant content on delicious.com.au.