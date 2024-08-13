News Corp Australia Unveils New Client Partnerships Leadership Team To Deliver Integrated Campaign Solutions

News Corp Australia has unveiled its newly established client partnerships leadership team to deliver integrated, end-to-end campaign solutions across the entire News network. This single team unites eight key functions to provide a comprehensive, seamless 360 degree experience for clients.

Client partnerships managing director, Lou Barrett, has made several strategic appointments to her team as the company continues to focus on data-led digital growth solutions and optimising resources to deliver client growth.

“We now have one team who are the absolute best in the business and are committed to evolving our growth strategy. Having all of the key sales functions together allows us to better service our clients’ unique needs and craft tailored and integrated campaign solutions. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do and this new structure is critical as we look to the future and continue to expand our best-in-market offering,” said Barrett.

Cameron Curtis joins News Corp Australia in the newly created role of general manager, performance, planning, and strategy. He will develop, implement and prioritise strategic sales initiatives across the national group. Curtis will also take the lead on network planning, market analysis, and overseeing sales performance.

Curtis has over 20 years of experience in the media, advertising, and tech industries, having worked across some of Australia’s best known media businesses. He most recently led the ANZ operation of Beatgrid, overseeing the measurement of cross-channel media performance for advertisers, media agencies, publishers, and broadcasters. He will join News in September.

Executive general manager, Newsamp, Renee Sycamore, has moved into the newly created role of general manager, client growth and experience. She will develop and implement strategies that optimise the client journey, cultivating loyalty and fuelling business growth.

As recently announced, Ian Paterson will join News Corp Australia as general manager, advertising sales NSW. He will lead the NSW strategy and drive business results for clients while ensuring News’ continued success and industry leadership. He starts with News in October.

Paterson will work alongside former head of agency VIC, Natalie Grabbe, who has been promoted to general manager, advertising sales VIC, and Kelly Healy who continues in her role as general manager, advertising sales QLD, SA, WA.

Executive general manager, client growth, Belinda MacPherson, takes on the newly created role of general manager, SMB growth and marketplace. She will lead business development and identify SMB growth opportunities.

Rounding out the national leadership team is general manager, commercial operations, Nathalie Delpierre who takes on the newly created role of general manager, client delivery, ad tech & programmatic. Strategic programs & transformation director, Victoria Obee, has been promoted to general manager, client enablement and operations. Both of these roles are critical in supporting the sales teams and driving positive growth outcomes for clients.