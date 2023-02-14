News Corp Australia Launches Women And Gender Diverse Sport Editorial Series

News Corp Australia has today launched Insight Sport, a new women and gender diverse sport editorial series which takes a deeper look at the major issues from across all codes.

In its inaugural month, Insight Sport will publish a weekly digital and print edition along with online content covering four themes; Body, Pride, Equality and the Power issue to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, featuring the 100 most influential people in Australian women’s sport.

A guest editor will act as an ambassador for each edition with Australian Olympic gold medallist Libby Trickett leading The Body Issue today.

Week 1: “The Body Issue” – Body image, fat and muscle shaming, performance, recovery and mental battles of elite athletes.

Week 2: “The Pride Issue” – Fight for recognition in all codes.

Week 3: “The Equality Issue” – How is sport tracking to equal play.

Week 4: “The Power issue” – On International Women’s Day a celebration of the top 100 people of influence in women’s sport and a call to leading sport CEO’s to commit to key improvements in the next 12 months.

News Corp Australia, national executive editor, Peter Blunden, said: “We dedicated significantly more resources and time to the coverage of women’s sport and now provide a regular presence across all of our platforms.

“Last year, our women’s sport content increased by 54 per cent across digital, social, video and print. In launching Insight Sport, we plan to increase this even further. We will explore the trending topics and extraordinary stories with some of sport’s most influential people.”

News Corp Australia, head of digital sport, co-creator of Insight Sport, Emily Benammar, said: “Through Insight Sport we want to create a bridge to connect athletes with their fans. We want to assist in breaking down taboos, improve standards across codes from grassroots to elite and, most importantly, we want to let the athletes tell their stories and weigh in on the big issues that matter to them.

“The hope is that Insight Sport can act as a launch pad for women’s sport to become just sport and we don’t need to have a differentiator.”

Following on from this, a monthly themed edition, online destination and 100s of articles a year will be added to the company’s already wide ranging content offering.