News.com.au Launches ‘If It Matters To You, It Matters To News.com.au’ Campaign

News.com.au has launched a new consumer campaign ‘If it matters to you, it matters to news.com.au’.

The snappily named campaign positions news.com.au as the essential, up-to-the-minute source of serious and light-hearted news and everything in between, for all Australians.

If it matters to you showcases how news.com.au understands and connects with Australians through every part of their lives, tapping into what truly matters to people through the diverse needs, interests and challenges that shape the nation – the things that inform, entertain and bring Australians together.

The campaign leverages the strength of news.com.au’s distinctive brand and visual identity, featuring fast-paced, dynamic, and visually striking creative, brought to life through animation and motion graphics.

Free news and lifestyle editor-in-chief Mick Carroll said: “The campaign has been designed to keep news.com.au top of mind for Australians who are balancing busy lives, while trying to stay across what’s happening locally and around the world. Whether it’s hard hitting news or the best in entertainment and sport, we want Aussies to know they can turn to us to keep on top of what matters most to them.”

News.com.au editor Kerry Warren said: “We have a highly engaged audience of more than 11 million Australians. Our new campaign reflects news.com.au’s commitment to keeping Australians informed and entertained with the news that matters to them and their unique interests with a balanced news feed. From Aussie house prices or the latest from the White House, all the footy action on and off the field, or award season winners, if it matters to Australians, it matters to news.com.au.”

Managing director and publisher free news and lifestyle Pippa Leary said: “The news.com.au editorial team understands and meets the needs of Australians everyday with journalism that is relevant and trusted. Our investment in news.com.au with this new campaign prioritises driving direct audiences into the brand’s ecosystem to foster deeper audience engagement, critical to the site’s success and the success of our clients.”

Created in partnership with News Corp Australia’s in-house creative agency, Roller, the consumer marketing campaign rolls out from today to engage with audiences at touchpoints of their daily routine across digital, social, audio, radio, and TV.

Credits:

News Corp Australia, news.com.au

Pippa Leary – Managing Director and Publisher, Free News and Lifestyle

Mick Carroll – Editor-in-Chief, Free News and Lifestyle

Kerry Warren – Editor, news.com.au

Nitin Goel – General Manager Product, Marketing & Data, Free News and Lifestyle

Michelle Kaplan – Head of Marketing, Free News and Lifestyle

Sarah Honeywill – Senior Marketing Manager, Free News and Lifestyle

Anthea Demetriou – Marketing Executive, Free News and Lifestyle

News Corp Australia, Roller

Taylor-Lee Selby – General Manager, Roller

Kate Torta, Sean Vrabel, Jack Davies – Lead Creatives

Jeanie Edwards – Executive Producer

Arie Lie – Digital Designer

Marion Kim – Video Editor

Diana Marco – Account Director

Production

Animation – Visual Domain

Sound Studio – Squeak E. Clean