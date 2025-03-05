New Series Memory Bites With Matt Moran Heralds Shift Of TV Funding Models, With Brands Embedded Into Viewing Experience

Memory Bites with Matt Moran, a new TV series premiering on Monday 10 March, is set to break away from traditional network funding models. The series, which is funded with a private investment, shows how this model can fuel commercially viable television from the ground up.

Memory Bites is a culinary storytelling series where celebrated Australian chef Matt Moran recreates dishes tied to his celebrity guests’ most cherished memories. The show embeds brands into the viewing experience, a new financial model for Australian-made TV.

The concept for Memory Bites was originally pitched by Shaun Murphy, former Warner Bros TV executive and founder of Big Owl Pictures.

“Memory Bites is such a special project because food isn’t just about what’s on the plate. It’s about the memories, people, and stories behind it. When Shaun shared the idea, I knew I wanted to help bring it to life. This series goes beyond just cooking, it’s about connection. Bringing personal stories to life and engaging audiences beyond the screen makes it such a unique and exciting project to be part of,” series co-owner and partner Matt Moran said.

Entrepreneur and investor Alexandra Jakob stepped in to independently co-fund and co-produce the series with Moran and Murphy, marking a shift in the way television is financed and monetised. Jakob is known for founding businesses and brands including BondiBoost (sold in 2022) and Little Learning School (built by Jakob in her early 20s and sold in 2018).

“Launching the series is just the first step. These are fascinating, deeply personal food memories—stories that will resonate with audiences worldwide. Together with Matt and Shaun, my private investment firm, Globe Wealth, is building a global food entertainment brand that extends far beyond the screen so that the series can be further experienced even after you turn off your TV,” Jakob said.

“Alexandra is exceptionally nimble and has a keen eye for original formats. Her approach to creative financing through private investment is groundbreaking. It not only supports high-quality production but also offers investors an exciting opportunity to diversify within the entertainment industry,” Murphy said.

By working with Zoe Kapsalis, partnerships director at Big Owl Pictures, Jakob and Murphy have developed a marketing ecosystem that goes beyond traditional sponsorship wherein brands are embedded into the storytelling.

A highlight of the series is the “food from TV to table” concept through a collaboration with meal-kit delivery service Marley Spoon. Audiences can order 13 recipes inspired by the meals cooked on the show, allowing them to experience the dishes after each episode airs.

Other brand integrations include Ninja, a kitchen and outdoor appliance leader, whose Detect Kitchen System Power Blender + Processor Pro is shown throughout the series, to create hero dishes; and Pepperjack Wines, which pairs select wine varietals from Pepperjack’s portfolio with the featured dishes.

With global content licensing discussions already underway, Memory Bites is certainly an entertainment model that is fuelled by private investment to look out for. It signals a shift where TV content creators and investors look beyond ratings by creating multiple revenue streams and a business ‘afterglow ‘around the IP of the TV series.

The campaign for the series is being run by PR agency Agent99.