New Research Reveals Australian Seniors Feel Invisible In Marketing

The Gen Seen Report 2024, a comprehensive study commissioned by Australian Seniors in partnership with the consumer research group MyMavins, has delved deep into the experiences of over 5,000 Australians aged 50 and above.

The findings not only shed light on the challenges confronted by seniors but also celebrate their triumphs. Despite most over 50s feeling positive about ageing, the research revealed that four in five (81 per cent) feel ageism is prevalent in society, with around seven in 10 (71 per cent) having experienced some form of ageism since turning 50. Social media emerged as the most likely place to experience ageism, cited by nearly three in 10 respondents (29 per cent).

The research revealed a profound resurgence in older people’s outlook on ageing. In the face of prevalent ageist stereotypes, Australian seniors are displaying remarkable resilience and a renewed sense of fulfilment as they navigate their later years, with many saying their best days are yet to come.

While 73 per cent feel less visible in society, particularly around the ages of 60 to 64, the research uncovers a striking disparity between societal perceptions and seniors’ self-perceptions. Despite feeling overlooked by society, 57 per cent of respondents believe their best days are yet to come, illustrating a significant disconnect between societal views and individual optimism.

The study also highlights that a significant portion (55 per cent) find media representations inaccurate, with three in four (75 per cent) believing they differ from the stereotypical image of seniors portrayed in the media, underscoring a significant contrast between the self-image of over-50s and the portrayals perpetuated by the media.

“We’re facing a double-edged issue here. Firstly, ageism remains so deeply ingrained in our society that it often goes unnoticed. Secondly, a troubling consequence of ageism is the feeling of becoming invisible,” said Dr Marlene Krasovitsky, a consultant on the Global Campaign to Combat Ageism, World Health Organisation. “While many believe their prime years begin at 51, this is often when perceptions of us begin to change. Despite our optimism for the future, especially regarding our potential, this sentiment is not always shared by others, particularly prospective employers”.

Recently appearing at Cannes In Cairns, adland legend and author Jane Caro AM addressed this issue. Caro stood before the audience, impassioned and determined to shed light on the discrimination faced by older individuals, urging advertisers and society as a whole to recognise the value and vitality of aging.

With older Australians often overlooked in advertising roles and casting alike, she challenged the audience to confront their biases, revealing the detrimental impact of age-based discrimination on individuals and society. “It’s not that there aren’t other prejudices. There are plenty of racists around; look at some of our politicians. There are plenty of sexists around; look at all of our politicians. There are plenty of homophobes around, and we’re back to some of our politicians again. They’re still there, but those prejudices are not acceptable,” Caro orated. “Ageism is the last acceptable prejudice; it is still acceptable to say, ‘Oh… they’re too old’ or ‘Who are we going to fire? Let’s look at everybody over 50, shall we?’”.

Caro highlighted some sobering statistics, revealing the harsh realities faced by older Australians, particularly women. From homelessness to financial insecurity, older women bear the brunt of systemic inequalities, often stemming from a lifetime of caregiving and sacrifice. “The fastest growing group among homeless women over 55 Most of those women are being made homeless because they spent their lives looking after other people rather than concentrating on earning an income,” Caro explained. “60 per cent of all single women – never married, divorced, widowed – rely on the age pension, and half of those women that rely on the age pension are living in permanent income, poverty. This is what we do to older Australians”.