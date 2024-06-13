‘One Of The Ways To Make Old People Visible Is To Cast Some Of Them In Your F*cking Ads’: Jane Caro AM Tackles The Last “Acceptable Prejudice”

Appearing last week at Cannes In Cairns, adland legend and author Jane Caro AM addressed an issue often overlooked: ageism. Caro stood before the audience, impassioned and determined to shed light on the discrimination faced by older individuals, urging advertisers and society as a whole to recognise the value and vitality of aging.

Caro acknowledged the prevailing prejudices in society—racism, sexism, homophobia— all of which are common but generally deemed “unacceptable” yet emphasised that ageism remains the last acceptable form of discrimination.

With older Australians often overlooked in advertising roles and casting alike, she challenged the audience to confront their biases, revealing the detrimental impact of age-based discrimination on individuals and society. “It’s not that there aren’t other prejudices. There are plenty of racists around; look at some of our politicians. There are plenty of sexists around; look at all of our politicians. There are plenty of homophobes around, and we’re back to some of our politicians again. They’re still there, but those prejudices are not acceptable,” Caro orated. “Ageism is the last acceptable prejudice; it is still acceptable to say, ‘Oh… they’re too old’ or ‘Who are we going to fire? Let’s look at everybody over 50, shall we?’”.

Ageism, Caro argued, perpetuates harmful stereotypes, dismissing the capabilities and contributions of older people. The notion that one’s worth diminishes with age is not only false but also profoundly damaging. As Caro passionately asserted, ageism is not just misguided; it is the dumbest prejudice of them all.

“The thing about ageism is that all prejudices are dumb, but ageism is the dumbest prejudice of them all. Why? Because this might come as a shock to those of you in this room, but you will get old so fast it will make your fucking head spin. That is the truth that the majority of people at this conference do not yet know. But soon will. Because frankly, there is only one alternative to getting old. And that’s not a particularly pleasant one… you die”.

Caro highlighted sobering statistics, revealing the harsh realities faced by older Australians, particularly women. From homelessness to financial insecurity, older women bear the brunt of systemic inequalities, often stemming from a lifetime of caregiving and sacrifice. “The fastest growing group among homeless women over 55 Most of those women are being made homeless because they spent their lives looking after other people rather than concentrating on earning an income,” Caro explained. “60% of all single women – never married, divorced, widowed – rely on the age pension, and half of those women that rely on the age pension are living in permanent income, poverty. This is what we do to older Australians”.

“The highest rate of sexual assault is amongst people in aged care 50 sexual assaults every week in aged care – women are never safe. This is really sobering shit – we think of ourselves as a civilised country… not to older people we’re not”.

Moreover, Caro addressed the prevalence of age discrimination in the workplace, where older employees are sidelined, overlooked for opportunities, or forced into early retirement. The loss of income and stability exacerbates the challenges faced by older individuals, pushing many into poverty and isolation. “Two-thirds of workers surveyed, aged between 45 and 74, have experienced age discrimination in the workplace – they have been passed over for projects, passed over for promotions, not given the kind of work or the kind of recognition they feel they should or even worse having lost their jobs.

“A 14 year survey followed 20,000 people from age 50 and found that 56% of them were laid off at least once. On average, women retire with 1/3 Less super than men and men don’t have enough. Women leaving abusive relationships must choose between living with violence and living in poverty because we give we tell women to leave but we give them nowhere to go and they give them no money to go with”.

“Men over 85 have the highest rate of suicide in Australia – no one talks about it. 32.7 deaths per 100,000 – compared to 18.8 for all males. I think that’s one of the saddest statistics I’ve ever read. Older men feel so hopeless, so isolated, so alone, so irrelevant that they take their own lives. Older people generally feel that, excluded, no longer, no longer necessary, no longer paid attention to. That idea of becoming invisible is very real. And the trouble with invisibility is that it’s a profoundly isolated experience. Older people are just 16.8% of the population but commit 22% of suicides”.

But amidst the bleak realities, Caro challenged the advertisers to take action, to reconsider their perceptions of aging, urging them to recognise the resilience of older individuals. Age, Caro argued, should not be a barrier but a badge of honour—a testament to a life well-lived and wisdom earned. Caro called for solidarity and inclusivity, urging society to reject ageism in all its forms. By embracing diversity and honouring the contributions of older individuals, we enrich our communities and pave the way for a more equitable future.

“One of the ways we can make old people visible is to occasionally cast some of them in your fucking ads. And not just for funeral planes, cruises, and arthritis cures. We go out to dinner, we party. We do all sorts of things – include us we are just other people, we are just you in a few years time, that’s all we are. But you leave us out. We love sexy, not cool, trendy… bullshit. We both are those things, and we were those things – don’t leave us out”.

Caro highlighted a GCMA report that found that half of older people surveyed believed most products are not user-friendly, particularly for them. “This industry is particularly guilty of unconscious microaggressions that make older people feel excluded and invisible”.

“I am sick of having to put my glasses on every time I go to a shop and want to see what size or price the fucking dress is. MAKE THE TYPE BIGGER,” Caro proclaimed. “It makes us feel useless. Don’t do it Be clever. Use your imagination”.

The passage of time, as Caro reminded the audience, is inevitable. Yet, societal attitudes towards aging often neglect the richness and wisdom that come with life experience. By marginalising older individuals, advertisers often deprive themselves of invaluable insights and perspectives.

“I’m working really hard on being a hag. I think hagdom is a noble state. It is used as an insult, but I would like to reclaim it as a precious stage in life,” she said. “Judy Dench, Maggie Smith, they’re hags; who doesn’t want to be like them? They are absolutely fantastic. They are best guests to have on a talk show, leaving the young in their dust… because they no longer have any fucks to give, so they say exactly what they think”.

In a conference filled with bright eyes and youthful voices, the session served as a powerful reminder that age is not a measure of worth but a celebration of resilience and wisdom. It was a call to action, urging us to confront our biases and embrace the beauty of aging in all its forms.

As we navigate the complexities of life, let us not forget the invaluable lessons taught by our elders, for their stories and experiences, shape the fabric of our society.