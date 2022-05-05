New Partnership Announced Between Livewire And Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Media and Livewire have signed an exclusive partnership to enable brands to authentically engage the mobile gaming audience across ANZ.

The daily average play time for mobile games within ANZ is 20 minutes per day, a testament to the consistency and attention of the mobile gaming audience.

Livewire creates experiences and integrated marketing strategies for the gaming audience using gaming publishers, talent, digital platforms, and emerging technology.

Activision Blizzard Media connects brands and players with fan-first integrated advertising experiences across gaming and esports.

Co-Founders of Livewire, Brad Manuel and Indy Khabra, said, ”Through our exclusive partnership, we look forward to reaching new audiences through mobile games like Candy Crush Saga and demonstrating the power of AAA mobile in-game advertising. Livewire reaches the entire spectrum of gaming audiences demystifying any bias.”

Alex Kinzig, Director of Demand Partnerships, Activision Blizzard Media said “We’re excited to be partnering with Livewire to expand our footprint in the Australian and New Zealand markets and provide more opportunities for brands to reach a highly-engaged and leaned-in audience by integrating in our premium mobile titles such as Candy Crush Saga.”