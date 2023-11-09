New Media.Monks Report is an AI Roadmap for Marketers

Media.Monks has published a report with Salesforce, “Generation AI: The Path to Agile and Empowered Marketing Teams,” outlining a path for marketers to revolutionize their marketing operations with AI.

Recognizing that the next generation of marketers will be defined by its ability to put AI into practice, the report walks through the architecture of an AI-powered customer journey, utilizing first-party data contained in a privacy-safe CRM environment.

While most are optimistic about AI, barriers to unlocking its potential remain. New research from Salesforce found that 73 per cent of employees believe generative AI introduces new security risks, and nearly 60 per cent of those who plan to use the technology don’t know how to keep data secure. Beginning with a foundational first-party data strategy, the report provides a view into how marketers can design comprehensive AI solutions that integrate several technologies for maximum efficiency, like the Media.Monks’ AI-enabled workflows.

The report helps marketers understand how to use AI to connect consumer insights to creative touchpoints and use a comprehensive view of the customer to deliver experiences that generate even more data by answering key questions:

What will marketing teams work on in the future?

What are teams doing now that they won’t be doing then?

What do Generation AI marketing teams look like?

How can teams plan for the future now?

“AI will redefine our industry, but it can be hard for CMOs to cut through the noise to unlock immediate value with solutions that will stand the test of time,” said Henry Cowling, chief innovation officer at Media.Monks. “We’ve designed a blueprint for marketers alongside our partners at Salesforce to help brands envision real workflows using enterprise automation solutions in a compliant environment for a generation of talent that’s already embracing AI”.

“Our collaboration with Media.Monks helps us transform the customer experience for enterprise brands with the very latest technology,” said Marc Mathieu, senior vice president of AI transformation and vice chair at Salesforce. “I’m bullish on AI’s potential to upend the industry and our recent report helps break what that means down in tangible terms for marketers, while keeping trust, privacy and compliance top of mind”.