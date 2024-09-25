New Lifeblood Campaign Via M&C Saatchi Group Helps 100,000 Aussies Find Their Reason

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has launched a compelling new brand platform, ‘Life Is The Reason’, via M&C Saatchi Group. The campaign aims to gather 100,000 personal reasons behind blood, plasma and platelet donation, with the goal of attracting 100,000 new donors each year.

The ‘Life is the Reason’ campaign amplifies the real, personal, and life-saving reasons of real Lifeblood donors. With just three percent of the eligible population currently donating, the campaign challenges all Australians to find their reason to give.

“We’re asking people to find just one reason why they should donate,” says Jeremy Weiss, Lifeblood’s chief marketing officer. “The campaign aims to change the mindset from why people don’t donate to the many powerful reasons why they should”.

To further engage the public, Lifeblood is inviting Australians to visit their Reasons Hub and share their personal motivations for donating, allowing Lifeblood to showcase their reason and image within the campaign. This initiative is part of a broader effort to inspire 100,000 new donors annually and sustain the life-saving work that benefits countless individuals in need.

“Our goal together was to create a campaign that can talk to all blood product donations and makes people feel both the urgency but also the impact of their donation. ‘Life is the Reason’ is about connecting deeply with every Australian’s innate sense of generosity, empathy and community. It’s a campaign that makes you stop, think, and realise that whatever your reason, you have the power to save lives,” said M&C Saatchi’s national executive creative director, Emma Robbins.

Demand for red blood cells has surged by 10 per cent over the past four years, and plasma demand is at an all-time high in Australia and globally. Lifeblood now collects more plasma than blood, with donated plasma being used to treat more than 50 serious medical conditions. While the organisation is incredibly thankful to its regular donors, the reality is that the current donor base cannot meet the growing demand alone.

M&C Saatchi Group was appointed as Lifeblood’s behaviour change agency in July 2024 following a competitive pitch. The agency has developed a dynamic creative campaign that spans multiple platforms, including out-of-home (OOH), TVOD, digital, and social media, aiming to reach a wide audience and drive action with a purpose-built filter encouraging Aussies to share their own reason using the ‘storytime’ trend. Earned and influencer amplification of the campaign is being driven via the passion marketing specialist arm, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment.

To rally more Australians to join this life-saving mission, Lifeblood will have a mobile donor centre outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the official AFL Footy Festival, from Wednesday, September 25 to Saturday, September 28 (Grand Final Day). High profile Australian talent partnering with Lifeblood to share their reasons to donate include Ben and Hester Brown, Jack Riewoldt, Chantelle Otten, Dave Hughes, Erin Molan and Tim Robards.

Australians are encouraged to find their reason, step up, and make a life-changing donation.