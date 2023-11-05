New IntelligenceBank Capabilities Empower Marketing Teams
IntelligenceBank, the platform that empowers global marketing teams to go to market faster, maintain brand integrity across channels and maintain legal compliance, has announced the first of several new releases designed to help marketing teams move faster and with precision.
Smart Reports
For the past two years, marketing teams across multiple sectors have had to do more with less, making it more critical than ever for managers to identify bottlenecks, efficiencies and best-performing content. IntelligenceBank’s new Smart Reports are advanced reports that empower marketing leaders with a variety of insights, including:
- Production efficiency by content type and by user group
- Content approval timelines trending over time
- Best-performing web content over time
- CDN usage when publicly sharing assets across websites
Content & Collateral Tracker (CCT)
Marketing content that is not updated regularly can be a liability for both revenue generation and regulatory compliance. Yet, all too often, marketing teams still rely on manual processes, spreadsheets and their own memories. IntelligenceBank’s Content & Collateral Tracker (CCT) eliminates manual tracking for “‘always on” assets like web pages, digital ads, PDF brochures and videos.
“Out-of-date content is the source of marketing nightmares,” said IntelligenceBank CEO Tessa Court. “That’s especially true for customers in highly regulated industries, where accurate, up-to-date product disclosures, disclaimers, pricing, health and safety statements and other critical pieces of consumer information are essential to avoiding costly fines”.
Within our new CCT capability, customers can automate review dates, speed up review cycles and assign ownership to key team members to make sure critical tasks don’t slip through the cracks.
Enhanced Approvals Centre
IntelligenceBank has reimagined its popular Approvals Centre, streamlining the process for users to manage content approvals effortlessly. The Centre now boasts an easy-to-use interface featuring the following:
Customized Approval Filters: Customers can now define and save filters based on specific criteria such as status, reviewer, requester, and date of request. This feature eliminates the need to sift through approvals, enabling swift and targeted action.
Quick Search Bar: Say goodbye to the hassle of scouring through inboxes for specific approval requests. With the new search bar, users can swiftly locate the approvals they need by simply typing in a keyword.
Sorting by Date: Time-sensitive projects now take priority, thanks to the ability to arrange approval requests by date. This feature ensures that urgent tasks receive immediate attention.
