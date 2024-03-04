New Brand Announced For Cranbourne Turf Club & Pakenham Racing Clubs Merger, Via Hook Creative Studio
Hook Creative Studio has launched new brand for an all-new Racing Club In Australia, Southside Racing.
The new club was created by fusing Cranbourne Turf Club and Pakenham Racing Club. This strategic collaboration will “redefine” the racing landscape in the south-eastern suburbs of Melbourne, apparently.
Pat Langton, chief creative guy at Hook Creative Studio saud “The new Southside Racing Club will celebrate the synergy between Cranbourne Turf Club and Pakenham Racing Club, forging a bold new path with a visual identity that pays homage to their individual legacies.”
Neil Bainbridge, CEO of Cranbourne Turf Club and Pakenham Racing Club, meanwhile, emphasised the collaboration’s impact on the south-east region’s horse racing scene: “This marks a pivotal moment for horse racing, amplifying capabilities, elevating the overall experience, and contributing to industry growth. Southside Racing is a commitment to excellence, community, and the future of racing.”
Jules Cottee, chief marketing officer, expressed excitement for the Southside Racing logo, noting its captivating visual appeal as it seamlessly blends the iconic racecourses of both clubs. The emblem will be proudly displayed, fostering a cohesive identity for members and the broader community.
By merging these great clubs, Southside Racing aims to enhance the overall experience, attract new enthusiasts, and contribute to industry growth.
The brand rollout is scheduled over the coming months.
