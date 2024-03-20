New Biden Campaign Warns Of “Bloodbath” Should Trump Be Elected This Year

US President Joe Biden has wasted no time in hitting back at Donald Trump after a speech over the weekend warning of a “bloodbath” if he were to lose November’s election.

Biden’s latest campaign features snippets of Trump’s speech, images of the former President saluting the rioters who attacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and footage of the now infamous 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where Trump claimed there were “very fine people on both sides”.

Donald Trump has shown us who he is, time and time again. pic.twitter.com/pBqyMTloHX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2024

Insiders from the Trump campaign claim that he was referring to an “economic bloodbath”, but even members of his own party disagree. “That is B.S. on that,” former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman said on MSNBC on Sunday. “He was definitely sending a call to his supporters to have a reprise of Jan. 6”.

Feedback has come from both ends of the political spectrum. “WOW! This was so well done by the Biden campaign. Trump is dangerous,” one X user said. “Joe Biden is the most malicious, dishonest, and by far most dangerous President I have ever seen in my life,” said another.