Network Ten’s Julia Morris Panned Over Yes Advocacy On Instagram

Network 10’s Julia Morris took to Instagram over the weekend to tell her 300,000-strong Instagram following that she would be voting Yes in the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.

However, while there were a number of supporters in her comment section, there were far more detractors.

“You’re fabulous Julia but everyone is getting so tired of actors/comedians etc espousing their political & social views,” wrote one commenter.

“We had every celebrity getting their COVID jab shoved down our throats and now they’re all on the ‘Yes’ campaign trail. It’s getting boring.”

A common theme among the comments was that the Albanese government was getting “woke” media-industry celebrities to spruik the Yes campaign to their legions of followers.

The official Yes campaign even drafted John Farnham and his “You’re The Voice” song to be used in its new TVC. The ad was shared across Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s socials and was produced by The Monkeys.

With six weeks to run until the nation heads to the polls for the momentous decision, it is still very much up in the air as to which side will win.

Recent research has shown that 70 per cent of Australians believe that the referendum will fail. However, that does not mean that 70 per cent will vote No.

