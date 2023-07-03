Netflix Touts Interrelated Series Of Ads At Cannes Lions

July 30, 2018 Los Gatos / CA / USA - Netflix logo in front of their headquarters situated in Silicon Valley; south San Francisco bay area
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Netflix was courting adland execs at Cannes Lions, trying to convince them of the benefits of a new take on targeted advertising that would see a series of interrelated ads function almost as mini TV series.

The streaming giant’s plan would involve a revamp of its ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription tier and would show viewers “episodic” ads that were connected and referred to each other, akin to mini TV series.

In practice, this would mean no repeated ads throughout a viewing window — whether that is an hour or ten hours long — but would mean that consumers see ads for similar products over multiple breaks.

This new approach to advertising comes per a report in the Financial Times, which cited unnamed ad industry insiders and follows a dip in the streamer’s share price after word emerged that it is “reconsidering” its current approach to its ad plan.

Marketing execs told the FT that Netflix’s co-chief executive Greg Peters and Jeremi Gorman, president of worldwide advertising, explained to them that the streamer would look to introduce more sophisticated ways for brands to advertise to viewers, including more directly targeted spots that are not possible on linear TV.

One exec said that Netflix was working on its own tech solution — it is currently borrowing smarts from Microsoft — to enable better targeting.

“They’re building [their own technology] in the background. Once they have their own they’ll do free standing. Microsoft is the interim ad server, but that’ll change when they build their own,” he said.

“The plan for Netflix was just to get to market quickly last year. This is not the final way they’re going to do it. They are going to be very creative. There’s going to be a better, a different experience.”

Another explained that Netflix would be able to use its first-party customer data to create more bespoke marketing.

“They’ll know what you’ve seen,” he said. “So the old days of making episodic work may be back because before you could never guarantee what people have seen already. Now you can write 15 episodes of an advert and guarantee that the viewer will see them in the right order. So that’s really interesting.”

Netflix, on its part, declined to comment on its advertising plans and pointed to the announcements made at its Upfronts in May that saw the company announce new series sponsorships and measurement tools.

At present, Basics with Ads viewers get four-to-five minutes of commercials per hour of viewing at the beginning of and during content. Advertisers, however, are still relatively underwhelmed by Netflix’s ad tier — Melissa Fein of media agency Initiative said that the launch of the product was “flaccid” during B&T‘s recent Cannes in Cairns extravaganza, for example.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Netflix

Latest News

Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ
  • Media

Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ

The 2023 Gerety Awards rocked Cannes with their VIP BBQ party that celebrated the recently announced shortlist along with Gerety judges from around the world. As has become a Gerety BBQ tradition, everyone was given a beautiful brooch on arrival with one lucky guest winning an incredible prize – that prize being a stay Pearl […]

Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board
  • Media

Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board

The Brilliant, a global science communication publication based in Sydney, has announced a board of five of the world’s best and brightest, including famed climatologist Professor Michael Mann. The announcement, and growth of The Brilliant, comes at a time when many countries are battling the rise of misinformation online, and looking to strengthen coverage focussed […]

Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record
  • Marketing

Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record

Leading digital agency, Resolution Digital has expanded its remit as Aspen Pharma’s search agency partner for Aspen’s house of brands, one year on from being appointed Aspen’s Search agency for flagship brands including Coloxyl, Dymadon, Flo and Novalac. This extended partnership will see Resolution Digital play a critical role in digital strategy planning to increase […]

Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth
  • Marketing

Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth

Sustainability-focused performance marketing agency Intender has appointed Jonathan Peach, general manager, as it consolidates three years of exponential growth that has seen the business quietly compile a roster of national and international clients. Intender’s data-driven approach has seen the under-the-radar agency pick up performance marketing accounts for brands including Stockland, EnergyAustralia, Cheddar by CBA, Insure […]

Sydney-Based Indie Agency Engaging.io Opens US Office In Salt Lake City
  • Technology

Sydney-Based Indie Agency Engaging.io Opens US Office In Salt Lake City

Sydney-based independent agency Engaging.io has opened a new US office in Salt Lake City and appointed Ben Whitehead to drive further US growth. Engaging, a CRM integration agency and global HubSpot partner, is already working with a number of US clients across the event, media, education and sporting sectors. Whitehead joins the new Engaging US […]

Challenger Bank Revolut Launches First APAC OOH Campaign
  • Technology

Challenger Bank Revolut Launches First APAC OOH Campaign

UK-based challenger bank Revolut has launched its first Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign for the Asia-Pacific region and giving away a solid gold card to 10000 lucky Kiwis. The campaign was designed in-house by Revolut and the fintech firm worked with Auckland-based firm Phantom Bill Stickers to get the ads placed around the city in bus shelters […]

Sydney Indie Agency Engaging.io Opens US Office
  • Media

Sydney Indie Agency Engaging.io Opens US Office

Sydney independent Engaging.io has opened its doors in the US to meet growing demand from existing and prospective clients across North America. Engaging, a CRM integration agency and global HubSpot partner, is already working with a number of US clients across the event, media, education and sporting sectors. It has now appointed sales and solutions […]

Mondelēz Europe’s VP Marketing Returns To Australia For ANZ Role
  • Marketing

Mondelēz Europe’s VP Marketing Returns To Australia For ANZ Role

Ben Wicks, Mondelēz Europe’s vice president of marketing, has returned to Australia after spending the last six years in Europe with the company. Wicks is due to become the company’s new VP of marketing ANZ later this month and has spent more than 14 years with the confectioner. He has held a variety of roles […]

Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series
  • Marketing

Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series

Bendigo Bank has partnered with Australia’s only BIPOC, female-led podcast agency, The Peers Project to launch NAIDOC week podcast short-series ‘A Yarn with our Elders’. The new podcast, presented by Bendigo Bank, teaches us to listen more intently and understand more deeply the ways of the world’s oldest living culture. This isn’t your average podcast, […]

ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan
  • Marketing

ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan

Gold Logie Nominee and proud Nyikina man Mark Coles Smith and singing sensation Casey Donovan, kicked off ABC’s NAIDOC week coverage in style, hosting the annual National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony, on Saturday night. ABC head of indigenous Kelrick Martin, said: “What a fantastic night! ABC congratulates all the Award winners, who exemplify the spirit of […]