Netball Australia Teams Up With Tradable Bits To Boost Fan Engagement

Netball Australia has formed a new partnership with Tradable Bits, whose platform offers more than 35 digital experiences designed to boost fan engagement.

Tradable Bits’ platform has trivia, quizzes, instant win games, predictors, user-generated content tools, and live engagement capabilities which Netball Australia hopes will deliver value to fans and brand partners alike.

The sporting body will also use Tradable Bits’ FanCRM — an intelligence tool built to help sports brands grow their first/zero-party database with information that allows them to connect with fans.

“A challenge that many teams and right holders today face is not only creating meaningful experiences for fans, but finding ways to bring that community in-house to connect with, and address those fans directly,” said Tradable Bits APAC general manager, Tim Mullaly.

“We’re delighted to partner with Netball Australia, not only to realise their digital ambitions when it comes to fan engagement, but also to lay the groundwork for value that extends far beyond gameday.”

“As the fan-technology partner of choice for sports organisations including the AFL, Super Netball, Super Rugby and more than 30 teams teams in the NBA, NFL, NRL and more; we understand the growing importance of brands being able to cultivate owned intelligence on their fans to commercialise new digital assets, retain attention and grow their fanbase. There’s incredible power and opportunity in ‘the fan moment’. The Tradable Bits platform harnesses this moment with authentic engagement to help brands build direct and personalised relationships with every single fan from the moment they first engage, to 10 years down the line as super fans.”

However, this is not Tradable Bits’ first foray into the world of netball. The company already works with West Coast Fever and the Melbourne Vixens to boost fan engagement in the lead-up to games, on gameday itself, and after the the match ends.

Tradable Bits will help build ample engagement opportunities for fans of the Australian Diamonds and Grassroot Netball, starting with the Suncorp Super Netball ‘Priceless Moment of the Year’.

“We’re focused on driving high-impact relationships with our fans, not only on gameday but at every step of their journey with us. It was important to us to join forces with a company that’s driven towards the same goal, and that is what we have found with Tradable Bits,” added Netball Australia executive general manager, media, Spencer Retallack.

“Using Tradable Bits for our fan engagement and intelligence will not only broaden our first-party database but facilitate a best-in-class digital experience for our fans. They are the core of our game, so anything we can do to tailor the experience is a plus.”