NeonLogic Offers Streamlined Video Marketing For Business Success

In a world where video content drives 49 per cent faster business growth, it’s no wonder organisations are turning to video marketing to captivate audiences and achieve measurable results. Yet, for many busy professionals, creating high-quality videos can feel overwhelming – juggling strategy, production, and post-production while managing day-to-day demands.

That’s where NeonLogic and sister-company, Shootsta, step in, offering Video Marketing Packages to take the complexity out of video creation. Their packages provide seamless, end-to-end services that save time, maximise ROI, and deliver exceptional results. Whether you’re supplementing an in-house marketing team or need an all-inclusive solution, NeonLogic’s video marketing packages fit perfectly into your workflow and help you reach your goals.

Why video marketing matters

Creating impactful videos requires more than just great ideas. It demands thoughtful strategy, polished production, and consistent optimisation to deliver results. For busy professionals and teams, juggling these elements can be a challenge. NeonLogic’s Video Marketing Packages are designed to:

Simplify the process: Everything from concept creation to post-production and analytics can be handled, so you can focus on your priorities.

Save time: With a streamlined workflow, video production is efficient and hassle-free.

Deliver results: By focusing on strategic and data-driven content, NeonLogic ensures your videos resonate with your audience and drive ROI.

The packages cater to a wide range of needs, making them ideal for supplementing in-house teams during periods of heightened activity as well as turnkey video solutions for organisations without in-house resources.

“We found that many clients were keen to use video marketing, but they were concerned about the time, resources and budget. Content ideas are rarely the problem, so we partnered with Shootsta to provide seamless end-to-end video marketing, to take the pressure off stretched teams and achieve ROI” said Suzie Grdanovski, Head of Agency, NeonLogic Agency.

“Our three-tier packages – either working with existing footage or capturing new footage – ensures businesses have the right tools and services to achieve their goals, no matter their starting point.”

NeonLogic’s approach to video marketing is built on three core principles:

Efficiency: Time is valuable. Their streamlined services make video marketing easy and efficient, allowing businesses to focus on what matters most. Customisation: Every package is tailored to your unique goals, audience, and budget. Results: From increased audience engagement to measurable ROI, NeonLogic’s solutions are designed to deliver outcomes that matter.

The Video Marketing Packages support a wide range of professionals including:

Marketing Teams: Amplify campaigns with high-quality, engaging videos.

HR & L&D Leaders: Create compelling training and internal communication content.

C-Suite Executives: Showcase your vision, culture, and achievements through professional storytelling.

A seamless blend of creativity and technology

NeonLogic leverages Shootsta’s AI-assisted video platform to deliver smarter, faster results without compromising on quality.

“By blending human creativity with AI precision, we automate processes to save time, personalise videos at scale to connect with diverse audiences and optimise performance with data-driven insights”, said Suzie.

“Our mission is simple – to make video marketing accessible, effective, and stress-free for busy professionals.”

Ready to simplify your video marketing?

NeonLogic’s tailored video marketing packages are designed to save you time and deliver measurable results. Whether you’re enhancing your current efforts or starting fresh, they’ll guide you every step of the way.

Discover cost-effective, results focused video marketing packages today.