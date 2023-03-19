Need A Tired & Trite April Fool’s Campaign? Reprise Has You Covered

Stuck for ideas for an April Fool’s campaign? Reprise Digital has launched an AIpril Fool’s Campaign Generator.

Running on the same tech as OpenAI’s ChatGPT the tool uses the latest in AI Large Language Models (LLM) technology to churn out campaign ideas.

The firm conceded that the campaign ideas it chugs out might not pick up any wins at Cannes, it might get some account execs out of hot water with clients.

“This is more of a tongue-in-cheek creation highlighting the functionality of AI tools and how marketers should – and more to the point shouldn’t – be using them,” said Mychal Whittle, head of growth & integration at Reprise.

“The aim of this stunt is to show we still need people to drive creativity and salience for marketing campaigns, but there is a future world where we can combine both the human mind and AI to facilitate and deliver best in class creative ideas and results for our clients,” he continued.

Here are some examples of the ideas it can ideate:

Andrew Holford, chief product officer, Reprise added: “The buzz around AI facilitating marketers is huge, and we are already seeing some promising tools that can automate onerous work. Many of our products have AI built in to deliver insights, content and data solutions at scale. However, there will continue to be a need for our people to bring the creativity and context to ensure clients get the bespoke and tailored strategies they need to succeed”.

Whittle concluded: “We aren’t expecting any of the campaign ideas generated by the tool to be turned in to real campaigns, we expect them to be relatively generic at this point but we’re pretty sure the tool will bring some fun to ideation ahead of April Fools Day.”

The tool can be found here http://aiprilfools.com/.