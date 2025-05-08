NBCUniversal & Seven Celebrate Fashion Month On 7Bravo With VIP Event In Double Bay

This week, NBCUniversal and Seven hosted a VIP event at Bobbie’s in Double Bay with key advertisers and clients to celebrate Fashion Month on 7Bravo. The event highlighted curated fashion content available on 7Bravo and 7plus and was perfectly timed between the 2025 Met Gala and Australian Fashion Week.

7Bravo host Bella Varelis welcomed guests and introduced NBCUniversal’s Chris Taylor, MD, APAC, TV Distribution and International Networks & DTC, and Katie Finney, National Television Sales Director, Seven West Media, who spoke to the growing success of the channel, highlighting how 7Bravo offers unique opportunities for brands to engage with audiences via key cultural moments and tapping into talent led content across social, linear, and VOD.

Guests had a chance to hear direct from talent with Bella hosting a fashion panel discussion with celebrated stylist Elliot Garnaut and Kellie Hush, CEO of the AFC Fashion Week, Chief Strategy and Brand Officer for The Volte and former editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar. Kellie and Elliot talked to the key fashion trends from this week’s Met Gala in New York, what we can expect to see from our own local designers at this year’s Australian Fashion Week, and why brands are now leaning into bespoke, creator-led content for brand engagement, especially in the lifestyle and fashion space.

On arrival, guests were welcomed by a three-piece jazz trio. DJ Robbie Rommers closed out the event with guests treated to a live trumpet performance by Pauli.

Attendees included:

Belinda Miller, Head of Havas PLAY, Havas

Sam Murray, Investment Director, Hearts and Science

Sophie Walsh, Head of OMG Create Sydney, OMG

Rapthi Thanapalasingam, Head of Brand and Sponsorship, Suncorp

Mei Wong, Strategy Director, PHD

Jeff Howard, Managing Director and CEO, Seven West Media

Caroline Cleland, VP International Networks and DTC, APAC, NBCUniversal