Navii To Help Small Businesses Get Tech-Savvy With $3 Million In Digital Tools, Via Government-Funded Digital Launch Pad Program

Navii is giving away over $3m in digital support tools for small businesses through a new government-backed Digital Launch Pad Program, with 12 months of expert support and coaching is available to 500 small businesses. To ensure no business gets left behind, Navii is also putting over 10,000 digital tools and course packages up for grabs.

SMEs are invited to share their digital journey so far, including why they need support, to be in with a chance of securing Navii’s Digital Launch Pad Program valued at over $1,200 per applicant.

Approved applicants will gain 12 months access to expert coaching and support and practical online courses designed specifically for small businesses looking to improve their online presence, social media, online search profile and digital marketing planning.

Navii’s wide range of courses cover the most sought after business skills including social media planning, marketing automation, blogging, SEO, and more. From digital marketing to in-depth business strategy, Navii’s suite of systems and programs are designed to help small business owners and managers to become digital leaders in their industries.

Eligible businesses will also receive a free Digital Engagement Health Check, a detailed assessment of a business’s online presence, checking every aspect of its website, Facebook, Instagram and Google My Business profile.

Navii was established in 2020 through the support of a Federal Government grant to support Australia’s small business community. Since then Navii has been helping all types of small businesses to navigate their next steps of digital transformation through online and face to face coaching, practical online courses and their Digital Engagement Health Check.

Navii’s tools and systems are practical and jargon-free, with all materials written in plain English, allowing business owners to gain a thorough understanding of the steps they need to create lasting digital change.

Liz Ward, Navii’s co-founder and CEO, said: “Navii has been hand-selected by the Federal Government to extend our vast network of trusted digital professionals, educators and mentors to small businesses who need it the most. During a turbulent two years, Navii has worked hard to future-proof thousands of SMEs, providing them with the digital tools to bounce back.

“Navii’s Digital Launch Pad Program will directly inject funding into Aussie businesses that want to improve their online presence and customer experience. Navii’s suite of resources is designed to help small businesses cut through the digital maze and make their lives easier”

Fabienne Wintle, Navii’s co-founder and CIO, added: “Today’s consumers are more digitally savvy than ever before, demanding a much higher level of customer service online – especially since the pandemic.

“Businesses that can meet their needs for quality content, delivered through the right channels, supported by personalised customer service, will be competitive in their field. Those that can’t keep up with the quickening pace of their customers’ digital requirements will be left behind.”

Australian small businesses looking to access Navii’s free government-backed Digital Launch Pad Program, worth over $1,200, can apply here.

