Nature’s Own Partners With I’m A Celeb To Support Mental Wellness Via OMG

Nature’s Own has partnered with Channel 10’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out to dramatise the brand’s mental wellness in a new sponsorship integration from Omnicom Media Group’s Foundation.

The first integration of its kind for Sanofi’s Nature’s Own aims to stand out in a competitive natural vitamin category.

“At Nature’s Own, we’re inspired by nature every day and help Australians support their energy, sleep and mental wellness with our array of vitamins and supplements. The perfect synergy with the show’s celebrities who live deep in nature and battle stress, tension and endurance, so we’re delighted with this partnership that will expand our reach and connect with a new audience in such an impactful way,” said Jono Carroll-Goldin, head of brand and innovation, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare.

Aligned with the product benefit, Nature’s Own will rescue campmates when they need it most. In times of high stress, no sleep and building tension on the show, Nature’s Own provides a positive respite in the jungle, preventing a complete campsite meltdown.

“The big connections opportunity was to play into the power of emotion. I’m a Celeb is a jungle filled with heightened moods, with viewers enjoying a range of feelings from their couch. We loved that this environment felt completely unexpected yet synergistic for the brand. The integration was a big effort made possible by an awesome team behind it.” says Kim Dolengowski, head of strategy, Foundation Australia

The partnership is comprised of in-show integration featuring a branded challenge with a reward, a custom-built TVC tying in IAC creative elements, as well as other bespoke commercial placements throughout the series to demonstrate mood-boosting moments grounded in nature.

I’m a Celebrity launched last week. Nature’s Own in-show integration airs 11th April 2024.