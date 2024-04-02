Nature’s Own Partners With I’m A Celeb To Support Mental Wellness Via OMG

Nature’s Own Partners With I’m A Celeb To Support Mental Wellness Via OMG
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Nature’s Own has partnered with Channel 10’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out to dramatise the brand’s mental wellness in a new sponsorship integration from Omnicom Media Group’s Foundation.

The first integration of its kind for Sanofi’s Nature’s Own aims to stand out in a competitive natural vitamin category.

“At Nature’s Own, we’re inspired by nature every day and help Australians support their energy, sleep and mental wellness with our array of vitamins and supplements. The perfect synergy with the show’s celebrities who live deep in nature and battle stress, tension and endurance, so we’re delighted with this partnership that will expand our reach and connect with a new audience in such an impactful way,” said Jono Carroll-Goldin, head of brand and innovation, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare.

Aligned with the product benefit, Nature’s Own will rescue campmates when they need it most. In times of high stress, no sleep and building tension on the show, Nature’s Own provides a positive respite in the jungle, preventing a complete campsite meltdown.

“The big connections opportunity was to play into the power of emotion. I’m a Celeb is a jungle filled with heightened moods, with viewers enjoying a range of feelings from their couch. We loved that this environment felt completely unexpected yet synergistic for the brand. The integration was a big effort made possible by an awesome team behind it.” says Kim Dolengowski, head of strategy, Foundation Australia

The partnership is comprised of in-show integration featuring a branded challenge with a reward, a custom-built TVC tying in IAC creative elements, as well as other bespoke commercial placements throughout the series to demonstrate mood-boosting moments grounded in nature.

I’m a Celebrity launched last week. Nature’s Own in-show integration airs 11th April 2024.




Please login with linkedin to comment

I'm a celebrity nature's own Omnicom Media Group

Latest News

Pepperstone Serves Up John McEnroe In New Global Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
  • Campaigns

Pepperstone Serves Up John McEnroe In New Global Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Online global forex and CFD broker Pepperstone, together with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, launched a new global campaign aimed at shaking traders out of their apathy – challenging what they are putting up with from other brokers. The campaign, which launches with a hero 60-second spot featuring a temperamental 1980s John McEnroe, aims to […]

News Corp Sport Partners With Partnerbrite Through Fan-Targeted Digital Campaigns
  • Advertising

News Corp Sport Partners With Partnerbrite Through Fan-Targeted Digital Campaigns

News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network has announced it is partnering with Partnerbrite to transform partnerships through fan-targeted digital campaigns on social, video, and display channels. Lead Image: Nick Lockwood – Partnerbrite Bridging the gap between data-rich sports organisations and targeted marketing campaigns, enhancing fan-brand connections and driving mutual benefits for all stakeholders, Partnerbrite aims to […]