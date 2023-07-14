Natural Gas Ad Spiked Over Misleading Environmental Claims
An advert from Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Limited (APPEA) has been banned from circulation after the advertising watchdog found it made unsubstantiated and misleading claims about the eco-credentials of natural gas.
The ad formed part of a series of TV spots that were running on free-to-air, linear TV and claimed that natural gas was “50 per cent cleaner.”
However, the ad did not specify what natural gas was cleaner than.
It also went on to say that “As Australia shuts down coal, gas is picking up the load” and that electricity generated by natural gas “keeps the lights on.”
In response to a complaint about the unsubstantiated claim, APPEA defended the series of ads.
“As well as providing visual examples of how natural gas is used across Australia, the campaign centres on a number of substantiated claims, including the claim identified in the complaint: That gas is around 50 per cent cleaner than coal for generating electricity,” it said.
The industry body also added that:
“It is clear from the broader context of the ads that the relevant comparison is between coal and gas with respect to the generation of electricity.
“The language complained about relates specifically to that issue and would not be understood by an ordinary member of the public as a general statement about whether or not gas is ‘green’.”
However, the Ad Standards panel found APPEA’s response to be underwhelming, to say the least.
Considering the “50 per cent cleaner” claim and the “As Australia shuts down coal…” statement, the panel considered that viewers could make an assumption that the two were linked but the comparison was not specific and nor did it make the basis for comparison clear.
The panel also found the lack of extra information provided by the APPEA in the advert to be of concern. During the hearing, the APPEA produced a number of reports, including from the International Energy Agency and the United States Energy Information Administration, to support the claim made during its advert.
Following the complaint, APPEA said that “The “Keeping the Country Running” public awareness campaign seeks to explain how gas is “ensuring reliable and essential energy for millions of Australian households and businesses” while supporting the transition to clean energy.
APPEA maintained that the advertising was clear and factual and that “taken in the context of the ‘Keeping the Country Running’ advertisement as a whole,” the statement that caused the complaint “is a representation that electricity generation using gas is 50 per cent cleaner than using coal in terms of greenhouse gas emissions.”
It also said that it did not agree with the panel’s determination but that it had “taken immediate steps” to modify the adverts and other campaign materials to include extra information. The circulation of the ads has been paused until the modified version becomes available.
While this seems like a fairly open-and-shut case of failing to substantiate a claim in advertising, it points to a growing scepticism among the public of companies involved in fossil fuels and the extractive industries.
Please login with linkedin to commentAd standards APPEA
Latest News
American Right-Winger Channels Burt Reynolds In Latest Bizarre Bud Light Attack
Remember when you hated a product you wrote a letter to the complaints department? Bud Light is taking it 'next level'.
Thursday TV Ratings: Declan’s Undercooked Custard Is His Undoing In MasterChef
Declan's got the boot from MasterChef, but one thing's for sure, he'll never fuck-up custard again as long as he lives.
Judge Rules That Ex-Network 10 Star Commentator Peter van Onselen WAS In Breach Of Contract
You read that right - a win for 10. We repeat - 10 has actually won something.
Kim K & Nutrition Brand Blasted For Desperate Energy Drink Collab
Unfortunately, this has broken a rather strict B&T editorial rule of NEVER portraying any Kardashian as dim & greedy.
“Congrats to you mate … you ****,” – Kyle Sandilands Texts Ben Fordham Following Ratings Defeat
Great to see some harmless banter between radio jocks, even if they secretly despise each other & want each other dead.
Why Aussie Magazine Readers Are Obsessed With Homes And Interiors
Interior design magazines are the equivalent of snooping through a house at an auction opening you can't afford anyway.
Wise Launches First Australian OOH Campaign In Sydney
Wise, the fintech company formerly known as TransferWise, has launched its first Australian Out-of-Home campaign across Sydney. The OOH advertisements can be seen on Sydney’s light rail, trains, around certain train stations and digital billboards at bus stops around the CBD and Sydney international airport. It follows the brand’s relaunch in March with a new […]
Saatchi & Saatchi Unveils Visa’s Work For The Women’s World Cup
B&T's predicting hefty beer & pie prices at this coming World Cup, making a Visa card a vital tool for any thirsty fan.
PETA Swings At MasterChef With ‘Accurate Apron’ And Calls Out ‘Australia’s appetite for flesh’
Who's NOT for the ethical treatment of animals? However, who's FOR better ways of communicating the message?
It’s A VIBE Soda Teams With Fitness Influencer Sam Wood
The B&T office loves a refreshing VIBE Soda. We even put ALDI gin in it to give it some serious vibe.
Twitter Launches Creator Revenue Sharing Program But Owes Ex-Staff AU$734M
Months after Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that the platform would start sharing advertising revenue with creators, the program has finally launched. A post from the official @Twitter handle revealed the change and confirmed that, to be eligible, users would need to be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organisations — the paid-for verification services […]
Lionel Messi Becomes A Hard Rock Cafe Chef In Odd Spot Promoting His Very Own Chicken Burger
B&T was unaware that Hard Rock Cafes still existed. Having followed Black Stump & Sizzler to the bad restaurant grave.
Coke Pops “Believing Is Magic” Campaign For FIFA Women’s World Cup
B&T predicts one brand to do very well out of this Women's World Cup - the nearest pub closest to the ground.
Tammy Cooksey Rises To National Head Of Experience At Wunderman Thompson
Wunderman Thompson unveils new national head of experience. Sadly, no pigeons were released or bugles blown.
Adidas Drops Star-Studded Campaign Ahead Of Women’s World Cup
With the Women's World Cup now only days away, has there been a rush on Chinese-made inflatable kangaroos, B&T asks?
Wednesday TV Ratings: Origin Dead Rubber Sees Viewer Numbers Slide 25%
Thankfully with Origin out of the way for another year, we can all go back to making jokes at Queenslanders' expense.
JCDecaux Paints Australia Barbie PINK
JCDecaux Australia partnered with Universal Pictures Australia to launch ‘Paint Australia Barbie Pink!’, a campaign designed to transform the nation into a vibrant and unforgettable celebration of Barbie, the biggest and pinkest movie event of the year. Max Eburne, chief commercial officer, JCDecaux Australia said: “The new Barbie film promises to be a must-see moment […]
Taboola Generative AI Capabilities Now Open To The Public!
Taboola today announced the availability of its Generative AI for all Taboola advertisers running campaigns in English. This milestone follows a successful beta test of Taboola’s Generative AI capabilities, where global brands have used the technology to generate content and copy for ad creative, such as titles, images and headlines. With it, brands have reduced […]
Playground xyz’s High-Attention Marketplaces Now Available With PubMatic
Playground xyz and PubMatic have partnered to bring the former’s Attention Intelligence Platform (AIP) to PubMatic’s sell-side platform (lead image: Rob Hall, Playground xyz CEO). The new collaboration will allow advertisers to create bespoke, high-attention marketplaces within PubMatic’s platform. Playground xyz’s AIP technology combines eye-tracking panel data with AI to optimise Attention Time across both […]
Voting For B&T’s Women In Media People’s Choice Award Ends MONDAY!!!!!!!
Voting for Women In Media People's Choice shuts Monday. Which, when you really think about it, is heaps & heaps of time.
Zayn Malik Snubs TV, Chooses Podcast For First Interview Since Being Accused Of ‘Shoving’ Mother-In-Law Yolanda Hadid
Sadly, Zayn Malik's podcast didn't deliver what everyone really wanted - continuous Harry Styles commentary.
Reuters Chief Would Be “Astonished” If AI Isn’t Writing The News
B&T would like to assure readers we're still being written by humans. Humans who struggle with spelling & fact checking.
“Abomination Against God!” Burger King Confirms Its 20 Cheese Slice Burger Is “Not A Joke”
In exciting news for the sale of laxative pills and colonic irrigation, Burger King now selling 20-slice cheeseburgers.
Who Gives A Crap About A Cross-Market Sustainability Campaign?
Who Gives A Crap is the roll of choice here at B&T towers. While the peg is the eco-friendly deodoriser of choice.
“Vaseline Needs Jesus!” Brand Unveils Very NSFW Campaign & People Are Very, Very Confused
B&T's issuing a NSFW warning here. Although there's less of a warning if you're a bit slow on the uptake of dirty jokes.
“Absolute Buzzkill!” Origin Fans Fume At “Snorefest” Pre-Game Show
There are three certainties to any Origin - the Maroons winning, threats against the coach, crap pre-game entertainment.
Huw Dunnit!? Mystery $841K-A-Year BBC Presenter At Centre Of Sex Pic Scandal Is Outed By WIFE!
It's always the last person you'd expect in these sordid sex scandals, isn't it? Well, maybe not in Rolf Harris' case.
Optus Pens Deal With Musk’s Starlink To Skip Regional NBN
He may have completely rooted Twitter, but like any good zillionaire Elon still has plenty of irons in the fire.
Jameson Irish Whiskey Chooses Ogilvy As Its New Global Creative Agency
B&T's three favourite Irish things ever would have to be Jamesons, boiled potatoes and the lead singer of Thin Lizzy.
Prepare To Be Inspired By B&T’s Best Of The Best Top 10 Film Directors, Presented By Finecast
B&T's bringing you the unheralded people of our industry - the film directors. One could say we're even heralding them.
Heineken Partners With Fashion House MSGM To Celebrate Its 150th Anniversary
"Wearing" a beer brand has typically meant throwing up all over yourself. But not with these Heineken-inspired threads.
Barbie & Ken Come To Bumble To Help You Get Laid
B&T did warn you that EVERYTHING is about to turn a Barbie 'pink'. As is evident here.
Concerns Over Misinformation Laws “Very Valid”: ACMA
ACMA calling concerns over misinformation of laws "very valid". Using a very headmasterly tone doing it too.
TBWA\Melbourne Makes Two Promotions To Its Creative Department
This promotion story shows exactly what lots of hard work can achieve. As can having naked photos of the boss.
Don’t Let The Sun Set On You – Prove CRO Before It’s Too Late
With Google Optimize heading to the tech trash can in the sky, Resolution Digi’s Myles Humphrey gives trash-free tips.
OMD Exec Next Program Reveals Newest Recruits
Are you the office cool person? Get into King Stingray before everyone else? The OMD Exec Next program isn't for you.