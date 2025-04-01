Natalie Barr & Sarah Macdonald To Headline Odyssey Women’s Lunch Supporting Families Affected By Addiction

Australian media icons Natalie Barr and Sarah Macdonald will headline this year’s Odyssey Women’s Lunch, a powerful event raising much-needed funds for alcohol and drug treatment programs through Odyssey House NSW.

Set to take place on 23 May at the Sheraton Grand Sydney, the annual luncheon brings together a powerhouse line-up of women who have defied expectations and pushed boundaries. By attending, guests will help support families impacted by substance use—especially through Odyssey’s Parents & Children’s Program, which supports parents to build healthy, lasting relationships with their kids while tackling addiction.

Barr, co-host of Sunrise on the Seven Network, and Macdonald, respected broadcaster and author known for her work on Triple J and ABC Radio Sydney, will be joined by Distinguished Professor Larissa Behrendt AO, award-winning filmmaker and host of Speaking Out on ABC Radio, and Bonnie Hancock, the youngest person to solo paddle 12,700km around Australia.

The event will also feature the powerful testimony of someone who has overcome substance use firsthand, providing a moving insight into the real-life impact of the programs being supported.

Inspiring and purpose-driven, the Odyssey Women’s Lunch offers attendees a unique opportunity to hear from remarkable women while making a lasting difference in the lives of others. Tickets are available now—join the movement and be part of the change.