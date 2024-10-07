Namaste Vibes Abound As Heaps Normal Launches New Beer Range Poking Fun At TikTok Wellness Culture

This week, Heaps Normal releases the Third IPA in bottleshops, pubs, bars, and retailers around the country, the non-alcoholic beer company’s first core-range release in over two years.

The Third IPA puts a playful spotlight on modern wellness culture, sending up trends that platforms like TikTok have made viral. To celebrate the beer’s release, Heaps Normal is hosting a beer-themed ice bath challenge at Bondi Beach, open to the public on 11 October from 8 am – 9 am. Visitors who last more than 30 seconds in the frosty bathtub, filled with cans of the Third IPA, will take home a slab of the new release.

“We’re entering another dimension with the release of our Third IPA – literally and conceptually. At Heaps Normal, we believe wellness really is a state of mind. And our new IPA is the first step on the path to enlightenment. Namaste,” says Heaps Normal’s co-founder and head brewer Ben Holdstock.

“This really hits the spot if the higher bitterness and resinous style of the classic West Coast IPA is your thing. A real oral ice bath,” said Heaps Normal’s co-founder and head brewer Ben Holdstock.

In a light-hearted take-down of modern wellness tropes, Heaps Normal will launch its ‘Ascension Program’, taking users on a journey. Explored via its dedicated website, the program encourages participants to participate in a range of activities, from “Tiny Unicorn Yoga” to “Beer Breath Work” and “Can Charging” by the light of the moon.

Popular comedian Lana Kington has been assigned the role of Heaps Normal’s “Chief Wellness Officer” under a wellness-spouting alter ego, Ragina.

“If you’ve ever asked yourself: can beer make me a better person? This is the program for you. Just take the rainbow-lined pathway out of your vibe vacuum and find out,” she said.

“Once brought into the elite echelons of the Heaps Normal Wellness Program, you will receive your Ascension Package including your gold (plated) certificate of ascension, a pre-filled out will and testament ready for signing, and a free t-shirt,” added Kington.

The new IPA is Heaps Normal newest core range product, joining their Quiet XPA, Another Lager, and Half Day Hazy.