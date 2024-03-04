NAB Launches Latest Take On “More than Money” Via TBWA\Melbourne

NAB, in partnership with TBWA\Melbourne and Mindshare, has unveiled its latest campaign dubbed “Wrangle Your Money”. The national campaign demonstrates how NAB is supporting and empowering customers to make better financial moves.

As part of the “More Than Money” brand platform, the latest work comes at a pivotal time as the country continues to grapple with the changing economic climate. According to NAB’s Chief Marketing Officer, Suzana Ristevski, “We know our customers are being really considered around how they spend their money right now. They need to make a lot of decisions, through which NAB supports them and helps them feel confident they are making the right financial decisions – no matter how big or small.”

Rooted in the idea that NAB supports customers to manage their money when decisions feel wild, the entertaining campaign borrows from cinematic Western tropes and is set in the front and back of a baby store. It shows NAB’s expert bankers helping their customers – with a lasso no less – wrangle their money to make more informed and confident financial decisions.

“By unifying brand and product under a single platform, the creative and media halo has driven stronger campaign results across the bank,” said Elly Bloom, NAB executive business & private bank marketing.

“First it was a house being chased by a Kingswood, and now we have stampeding baby furniture and a wild, bucking cot. This campaign is another fantastical and memorable chapter to add to the story of how NAB supports and empowers their customers,” said Matthew Stoddart, executive creative director, TBWA\Melbourne.

The hero 15” and 30” spots will feature across TV & cinema, with further comms to launch across OOH, social, display, radio and owned channels in the coming weeks.

The work follows on from last year’s campaign, which delivered record consideration results for NAB.