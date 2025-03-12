NAB Celebrates How Footy Brings Aussies Together In New AFL Sponsorship Campaign

NAB, together with TBWA\Melbourne and Mindshare, has launched its latest AFL sponsorship campaign, which captures the essence of togetherness through a shared love of footy.

The new campaign comprising a TVC, alongside accompanying social and OOH assets, is a response to the current social environment. According to Australia’s longest-running social cohesion survey, the Scanlon Report, “our society is experiencing an ever-deepening sense of exclusion and division amongst the community.”

The observation led to a compelling insight into the power of sport in Australia. TBWA’s Backslash Future of Fandom report highlighted, “One of the fundamental motives behind sports fandom is the human need for belonging and social identity.” As a national sport, AFL in Australia delivers just that to communities by giving people the opportunity to come together through their love of the game.

The hero 30” spot follows young NAB AFL Auskicker Tully as she scores her first goal, which draws in everyone from neighbours and dog walkers to AFLW star Katie Brennan. It wraps up with an epic overhead shot reminiscent of Buddy Franklin’s famous 1000th goal moment, with the united crowd, including Buddy himself, cheering on Tully’s big moment.

“At NAB, we have been supporting every goal, from AFL Auskick to the big time, for more than 20 years. Footy has an incredible way of uniting us and that really comes to life when we all celebrate a goal, a win or major achievement. Not only do we love celebrating on-field goals, we support our customers to achieve their off-field goals every single day, whether that’s buying a home, saving for a dream holiday or starting a new business. The campaign captures this spirit in the story of Tully’s journey to kick her first goal, and how the community comes together to celebrate that achievement,” said Natalie Lockwood, NAB CMO.

“It’s a beautiful thing across all levels of footy when a player kicks their first goal and everyone gets around them sometimes even players from the other team. This story of a young Auskicker brings that moment to life in a way that isn’t exaggerated at all,” said Matt Stoddart, executive creative director, TBWA\Melbourne.

This national campaign will kick off round one of the 2025 footy season rolling out across TV, OLV, OOH, social, display and owned.