mycar Tyre & Auto, TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Launch Auto-Translate To Help Aussies Speak Their Cars Language

There is nothing more embarrassing than trying to talk to an auto technician, knowing you are out of your depth. Thankfully, mycar Tyre & Auto are coming to Australians’ aid with Auto-Translate, a utility which helps people learn the language of car.

Developed by TBWA\Sydney and Eleven, Auto-Translate allows the user to enter car terminology via text, voice or scanning their bill and have it translated into simple, relatable terms.

“At mycar, we are committed to putting people first, so supporting drivers in learning more about their car, instead of leaving them guessing, made complete sense,” said chief customer officer at mycar Tyre & Auto, Adele Coswello.

“With Auto-Translate, we aim to help Australians learn more about their car by providing an extra layer of confidence, after discovering that 95% don’t feel very confident in understanding an auto technician”.

“With Auto-Translate we continue to build upon mycar’s promise of ‘People First’ and stretch the brand beyond its traditional service offering. We’re very lucky to have such a great partnership with mycar and are excited to bring this much-needed utility to the world. Kudos to our terrific clients,” said Simon Hayes, creative director at TBWA\Sydney.

The campaign comes to life across film, digital, social and PR, which link users to the utility itself.