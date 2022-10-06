Mycar Tyre & Auto Launches R Plates For Drivers Returning To The Roads

To highlight the importance of supporting those recovering from road trauma, and to help Australians get back behind the wheel with more confidence, mycar Tyre & Auto in partnership with TBWA\Sydney and Eleven has launched the initiative Return Plates (R Plates).

It is the first plate to recognise drivers returning to the road after suffering trauma or following a significant break from driving.

The R Plate aims to encourage empathy from other road users, so returning drivers will feel less pressure, giving them time and space to recover.

The R Plate QR code connects drivers with links to local and national support services, making help available at any time as well as providing access to real stories and the science behind road trauma recovery. R Plates sees mycar Tyre & Auto continue to build on its People First brand platform.

Adele Coswello, chief customer officer at mycar Tyre & Auto, said: “Our research shows that despite being a nation of confident drivers (89%), almost half of Australians (43%) have lost their confidence at some point, with around three-quarters (73%) having been affected by a road incident.

“At mycar, we are committed to putting people first, so supporting drivers returning to the road made complete sense. With R Plates, we are helping to signify to other road users that the driver is going through something that otherwise can’t be seen, encouraging empathy and extra care. Returning to the road is also a return to freedom, independence and confidence.”

Dr Jason Thompson, associate professor at the University of Melbourne, was brought on board for his expertise in psychology, transportation and post-injury rehabilitation. Commenting, he said: “People talk about the physical injuries associated with car accidents, but we often overlook the psychological impact associated with the experience. It is a huge burden that Australia carries, it’s an issue we can do something about and this campaign is a great start.”

Evan Roberts, chief creative officer at TBWA\Sydney, added: “There have been many people involved in bringing this initiative to life. While this is just the beginning, I would like to take a moment to thank our incredible clients, production partners and, of course, our own people who have given so much to this project.”

Launching in the run-up to World Mental Health Day on 10 October 2022, the campaign will roll out across earned, owned and paid channels.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by road trauma, visit the mycar website to order your R Plate, access third-party professional support services, or pledge your support for the initiative. For everyone else, please look out for drivers displaying R Plates and treat them with extra care.

Campaign Credits

mycar Tyre & Auto
Adele Coswello – Chief Customer Officer
Cynthia Fernandez – Head of Marketing
Creative Agency: TBWA\Sydney
PR Agency: Eleven
Production Company: Scoundrel
Director: Lucy Knox
Editor: Lucas @ Arc Edit
Content Production: Bolt
Content director: Lachlan French
Media agency: Hearts & Science
Digital agency: Full Measure Digital

